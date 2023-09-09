Bans in other states leads to sharp increase in abortions in Nevada, new data suggests

by April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current

Updated data shows the number of abortions provided in Nevada has risen 49% since 2020, suggesting that people in states with abortion bans are traveling to receive medical care.

Guttmacher Institute found that states, like Nevada, that are in close proximity to states, like Idaho, where total abortion bans are in place saw much sharper increases in the number of abortions provided compared to states further away from abortion bans.

In 2020, more than 113,000 abortions were performed in the 13 states that now have total bans on abortions. The data point “quantifies the magnitude of the disruption and harm being inflicted by bans,” stated Guttmacher in a policy analysis posted Thursday.

Nevada saw a 49% increase in the number of abortions provided, or 2,670 additional abortions. Abortion providers have said they felt that influx of out-of-state patients almost immediately after the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Several states saw even sharper increases of abortions than Nevada. In New Mexico, the number of abortions provided increased by 220%. In Colorado, it increased by 80%. In Illinois, by 69%.

The Guttmacher data only reflects abortions provided within the formal health care system and not those self administered by patients.

Abortion is legal in Nevada up to 24 weeks in pregnancy and beyond if the life of the mother is in jeopardy.

Nevada also offers protections for anyone traveling from another state. This year, state lawmakers passed a bill prohibiting state officials and administrators from assisting in the arrest or extradition of someone charged in another state for a crime related to reproductive health care services, unless that crime is also a crime in Nevada.

Support for that bill fell largely on party lines. Only two Republicans – state Sens. Heidi Seevers Gansert and Carrie Buck – voted for the bill in the Legislature.

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the bill into law.

