A century in the making: Nevada, USC played 1923 football game at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

One century ago, the University of Nevada made history when it became only the second collegiate football team to face the University of Southern California at the storied Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Wolf Pack, which last played USC in 1929 in a 66-0 loss, made a return visit on Sept. 3 to face the Trojans in another game for the history books. Since Cal Poly Pomona, the first team that faced USC in the Coliseum, disbanded its program 41 years ago, the honor of celebrating 100 years of football at the 77,000-seat stadium fell to Nevada.

USC defeated the Pack 66-14 in the latest game, but the historic moment wasn’t lost on either the Pack fans or University President Brian Sandoval.

The former governor, who became the university’s president on Sept. 17, 2020, was just as awestruck with the Coliseum’s history, which has witnessed collegiate and professional football games, national and international track and field meets, numerous concerts and politicians, and summer Olympiads in 1932 and 1984.

Built as a memorial to the U.S. military that fought during World War I, the Coliseum was designated a National Historic Monument almost 40 years ago. When USC hosted Nevada in their first meeting in 1923, approximately 20,000 fans watched their beloved Trojans shut out the Pack, 33-0. University of Nevada, Reno president Brian Sandoval, left, chats with Wolf Pack great Nate Burleson on the sidelines prior to Saturday’s collegiate football game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group

“I have a lot of respect for USC,” Sandoval said as he positioned himself near the Nevada sideline prior to kickoff. “This is a historic game. This is the centennial of the Coliseum.”

Because the Wolf Pack first played in the Coliseum’s inaugural year, Sandoval said the Wolf Pack was invited to play USC this month to honor the 1923 legacy.

“It’s great for the kids to play in an environment like this,” Sandoval said after the team completed its tunnel run to enter the field.

Several hundred Wolf Pack fans also traveled to Los Angeles on the Labor Day weekend and met the night before at the Omni Hotel in an event hosted by the Nevada Alumni Association.

“We have passionate fans that follow the Wolf Pack wherever they go,” Sandoval said. “That’s why I am so grateful for the Wolf Pack family. Obviously, the opportunity to see them play in the Coliseum is a lifetime event.”

One of the Wolf Pack’s most outstanding football players of the modern era attended the centennial game with his youngest son. Nate Burleson, a 2012 inductee in the Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame who competed for the Pack from 1999-2002, was an All-American wide receiver. He played in the NFL for Minnesota, Seattle and Detroit. Burleson is now a co-host for CBS Mornings and covers football for the network’s NFL Today. His oldest son, Nate Burleson II, is a wide receiver on this year’s Pack.

In his years as a football player at both the collegiate and professional levels, Burleson never played at the Coliseum. He noted the Pack struggled in its five previous games on the Trojans’ home field.

“I say we haven’t fared well here at USC,” Burleson said, “but this is also a big stage. It’s an opportunity either way you look at it.”

Burleson said many great athletes have competed at the Coliseum.

“If you are on Nevada’s team or Nevada’s side, we have to cheer as much as we can,” he said minutes before kickoff.

Burleson, though, also directed his thoughts to the USC football program and the number of legends who have played within the Coliseum’s hallowed walls.

“When you look at some of the best players in the world, a lot of them have come through these doors,” he pointed out.

Stephanie Rempe, Nevada’s second-year athletic director, grew up in Santa Barbara before attending the University of Arizona. As a Southern California native, she has fond memories of the arena, including when sprinter and long jumper Carl Lewis competed in the 1984 Olympics.

Rempe, like others, calls the Coliseum a historic venue for sports.

“We are plenty excited to have an opportunity to play in the Coliseum and see how we stack up,” she said at a pregame event.

Likewise, Associate Athletic Director Sam Haughton visited the Coliseum earlier in the day and left in awe.

“It’s a special place, absolutely,” Haughton said. “You feel the history when you walk in there. So the Wolf Pack return after the first game they played here 100 years ago is a special day.”

Two 2022 Nevada graduates attended the pregame social. Payton Griffin said he’s never been to the Coliseum before, while Ryne Zapotoczny said he previously traveled to Los Angeles years ago to root against the Trojans.

“I came here when I was younger to watch USC and Hawaii,” Zapotoczny said. “USC was rated No. 1 at the time. They dominated Hawaii. It’s fun to be here again to root against USC.”

Once Churchill County educators Keith and Brenda Boone saw USC on the Pack’s 2023 schedule, they booked their flight and made their room reservation.

“It was on the schedule this year, and we made sure we came down here,” Keith Boone said. “I always think of the Olympics in 1984.”

Brenda Boone, president of the Fallon Alumni Chapter, said they can now check off a wish from their bucket list.

“I didn’t know it was 100 years ago the Wolf Pack and USC played here,” she added before learning the football lore between the two teams.

Members of the Wolf Pack cheer squad were equally impressed with the Coliseum and Nevada’s first game of the 2023 season.

“Most don’t get the opportunity to come to Los Angeles and play in the Coliseum,” Toni Mack said.

Maddy Kopecki said the campus and Coliseum are iconic.

“I’m excited to cheer in a really big stadium,” she said.

Nathen Chavez, Ilyssa Iyulores and Sophia Suwinski said they received some background information on the Coliseum’s history and Nevada’s first game in Los Angeles.

“We’re trying to take it all in,” Chavez said about both the game and history.

Likewise, cheerleader Anastasia Coons said the history is “cool” between the two teams, and now she and other Wolf Pack students will see the centennial game.