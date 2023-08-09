86.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EducationFeaturedNews

What Vaughn Middle School will look like

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

Vaughn Middle School design rendering.
Vaughn Middle School design rendering.

Washoe County school trustees yesterday unanimously approved $5.2 million for pre-construction work to rebuild Vaughn Middle School.

Tami Zimmerman, the district’s chief facilities management officer, said this portion of the funding will take the project from construction documents through permitting.

Trustees previously approved $3.5 million to develop the school’s design, which borrows from the recently completed O’Brien Middle School rebuild and includes adjustments for Vaughn’s property.

Design for the new building will be complete by November, and the district expects to open the project for construction bidding in spring 2024. Construction is planned to begin in June 2024 and be completed in 2026. 

Vaughn Middle School rebuild approved by Trustees

Zimmerman showed trustees an image of the new school design to show how the property will look.

The new Vaughn building – which will be constructed while students continue to attend school in the existing building  – is an L-shaped structure with a main entrance on Yori Avenue and a wing along Vassar Street. The design includes a three-story classroom wing, a section of larger classrooms for electives such as band, a multipurpose room, administrative offices and a gym. 

A community room is planned for the corner near Yori and Vassar, with a separate entrance that may be used as a family resource center. Families would not need to access family resources through the main school entrance. 

Once the new building is complete, the old building will be demolished, and softball/soccer fields and a small track will be built and completed in 2027.

“We reconfigured it to work a lot better with the community and the way the property is set up,” Zimmerman said. 

She added that the district has worked with the City of Reno to ensure the playing fields are still suitable for community sports. The new property design also includes covered bike parking, more vehicle parking and a large bus dropoff area on the classroom side.

“I absolutely love this moving illustration,” Trustee Beth Smith said. “That was so helpful for understanding the vision and the layout of the building and the way it will nestle in the community.” 

Trustee Colleen Westlake, who said she attended Vaughn Middle School, said the community aspect of the school was apparent. 

“This does so much justice to that neighborhood, to have a middle school of that quality,” she said. “This is really, really nice to see that we’ve taken into consideration the neighborhood’s comfort.”

Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Reno Aces’ Aug. 11 game will honor the legacy of local 9-year-old organ donor, Lizzy Hammond (sponsored)

Sponsored
Local 9-year-old Lizzy Hammond died in 2019 after a tragic accident and saved three lives through organ donation. Her family will represent Donor Network West at the Reno Aces' game Friday, Aug. 11.

Washoe schools to start the year nearly fully staffed

Education
Washoe County School District will start the school year on Monday, Aug. 14, in a very different position than one year ago.

Nevada governor seeks to use coronavirus federal funds for waning private school scholarships

Government
The debate over school choice in Nevada will hit a pivotal moment when the state decides whether to use federal money for private school scholarships.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

The Fox Brewery & Pub is back in Reno with a rooftop bar

Business
The Fox Brewery & Pub in the old Silver Peak location is serving up delicious food and brews.

Little Feat’s Reno performance more than a little pleasing (photos)

Arts & Entertainment
Little Feat played Sunday at Grand Sierra Resort with the opening act Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Nick McCabe has the review.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC