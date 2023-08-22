Veterans Alumni Chapter noted for its involvement in the community, on campus

The Veterans Alumni Chapter has been awarded the Outstanding Chapter of the Year, the University of Nevada, Reno’s alumni organization recently reported.

According to the Nevada Alumni Association, the veterans chapter has created a community that understands the ongoing transitions faced by military-connected alumni. By offering a range of services, the chapter aims to provide a sense of belonging and purpose that can have a lasting and positive impact.

During the past year, the chapter’s membership grew more than 50%.

The chapter has sponsored various programs to include their annual ENGAGE speaker series, the first

annual Red, Wine and Vets scholarship fundraiser, a Pack Picnic sponsorship, the KTMB Great Community Clean up and Christmas Tree recycling and Operation Battle Born, which is conducted in conjunction with Memorial Day weekend.

The chapter also has family socials at Wolf Pack basketball and baseball games and the spring veteran

graduate social, and the members unveiled a Karma box next to the Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital.



Recognizing that many veterans face challenges as they navigate post-military life, the Nevada Alumni

Association said the chapter provides a sense of belonging and purpose to current veteran alumni who may have experienced a loss of these essential elements.

Source: UNR.