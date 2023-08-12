UNR hires new ag and environmental science instructor

With a statewide shortage of teachers, especially in the sciences, the University of Nevada, Reno has appointed Charmayne Mitchell as the NevadaTeach master teacher for agriculture and environmental science.

Mitchell will lead students through the NevadaTeach program. The dual major program allows students to simultaneously obtain degrees in education along with either environmental science or agriculture without added time or financial burden.

“I can see how important it is for students to get an early look at what teaching has to offer,” Mitchell said. “With NevadaTeach, they can start teaching lessons in their first semester here, and then decide if that is actually the best career choice for them.”

Mitchell previously served as the Mineral County outreach specialist for the University of Nevada, Reno Extension. She has taught high school, including Battle Mountain High School and Smith Valley School, as well as at the college level.

“Part of my motivation is to help our University provide ag teachers that can come directly from college to take on these jobs around the state and fill those positions that might not always be filled, so we have a solid agricultural foundation for all high school students,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she also wants to provide ongoing support, even after her students graduate.

“New teachers at the high school level shape the future for everyone because of who they are teaching,” she said. “It will be great to have more passionate teachers out there, and teachers who are excited for the position and not fearful of the changes and the struggles that they will endure through all the changes taking place in the world.”

Source: UNR