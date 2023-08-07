Reed High educator receives ‘History Teacher of the Year’ award

Jessica Eichstedt, a teacher at Reed High School, was recently awarded the Nevada History Teacher of the Year title by the Nevada Department of Education.

Eichstedt is also among 53 contenders vying for the National History Teacher of the Year Award, which carries a prize of $10,000. The national winner will be announced later this fall.

She’s been with the district since 2014.

“Being a social studies teacher is so much more than remembering dates and facts,” she said. “It provides opportunities for students to explore the stories and human experiences that connect us all. Teaching is inspiring our students to be inquisitive, empathetic of other’s experiences and informed individuals of our ever-changing society.”

WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield congratulated Eichstedt.

“We are proud of Jessica’s outstanding work with our students and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition,” she said.

A group comprising teachers, administrators and scholars from Nevada selected Eichstedt for her accomplishments in American history education. As part of her recognition, she will receive $1,000, a certificate, and a collection of books and historical materials for her teaching purposes.

Other WCSD teachers have been recognized for their work in recent months: Anna Gardikiotis, a second-grade teacher at Mamie Towles Elementary School, and Denise Trakas, a math teacher at Vaughn Middle School, were named state finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in May.

Source: WCSD