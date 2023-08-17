Nevada receives three federal grants to treat people with substance use disorder 

by Camalot Todd, Nevada Current

Three different organizations in the state received a combined $1.7 million in federal grants to expand the treatment of substance use from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) on Tuesday, including for pregnant and postpartum women.

Drug overdose remains the leading cause of maternal mortality in Nevada with many deaths attributed to unintentional overdoses, according to the Nevada Maternal Mortality and Severe Maternal Morbidity report released in December 2022.

In 2021, 30.6% of pregnancy-related deaths were due to unintentional drug overdoses compared to 25% of pregnancy deaths due to complications from childbirth, pregnancy and the puerperium period, which is the six-weeks post-childbirth, according to the report.

Nevada was one of six states to receive the federal funding. EMPOWERED, a program through the Roseman University College of Medicine received $894,497 to expand its program across the state.

“EMPOWERED has had a profound impact on the lives of hundreds of Southern Nevadans to support their recovery and stabilization, and to become resilient,” said Andria Peterson, EMPOWERED’s executive director and co-founder, in a release.

The program provides wraparound services, peer recovery, education, and counseling referrals to health care and will expand to Reno, Carson City, and surrounding communities, many of which are designated maternity care deserts, according to the Nevada Maternal Mortality and Severe Maternal Morbidity report.

The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California and The PACT Coalition for Safe and Drug Free Communities were also awarded funding by SAMHSA.

The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California received $750,000 to fund the development of a Medication-Assisted Treatment-Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction.

The PACT Coalition for Safe and Drug Free Communities was awarded $60,000 for its Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking Act (STOP Act) which aims to address underage drinking in the state.

