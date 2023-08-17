80.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentHealth

Nevada receives three federal grants to treat people with substance use disorder 

By: Nevada Current

Date:

Samantha Szoyka, deputy director with Partnership Carson City, works on a display to raise awareness about opioid addiction in Carson City, Nev. Photo by Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum. Used with permission.
Samantha Szoyka, deputy director with Partnership Carson City, works on a display to raise awareness about opioid addiction in Carson City, Nev. Photo by Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum. Used with permission.

by Camalot Todd, Nevada Current

Three different organizations in the state received a combined $1.7 million in federal grants to expand the treatment of substance use from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) on Tuesday, including for pregnant and postpartum women. 

Drug overdose remains the leading cause of maternal mortality in Nevada with many deaths attributed to unintentional overdoses, according to the Nevada Maternal Mortality and Severe Maternal Morbidity report released in December 2022. 

In 2021, 30.6% of pregnancy-related deaths were due to unintentional drug overdoses compared to 25% of pregnancy deaths due to complications from childbirth, pregnancy and the puerperium period, which is the six-weeks post-childbirth, according to the report.  

Nevada was one of six states to receive the federal funding. EMPOWERED, a program through the Roseman University College of Medicine received  $894,497 to expand its program across the state. 

“EMPOWERED has had a profound impact on the lives of hundreds of Southern Nevadans to support their recovery and stabilization, and to become resilient,” said Andria Peterson, EMPOWERED’s executive director and co-founder, in a release. 

The program provides wraparound services, peer recovery,  education, and counseling referrals to health care and will expand to Reno, Carson City, and surrounding communities, many of which are designated maternity care deserts, according to the Nevada Maternal Mortality and Severe Maternal Morbidity report. 

The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California and The PACT Coalition for Safe and Drug Free Communities were also awarded funding by SAMHSA. 

The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California received $750,000 to fund the development of a  Medication-Assisted Treatment-Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction

The PACT Coalition for Safe and Drug Free Communities was awarded $60,000 for its Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking Act (STOP Act) which aims to address underage drinking in the state.

Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

Nevada Current
Nevada Currenthttps://www.nevadacurrent.com
Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Saint Mary’s celebrates 115 years in Reno, continues to offer new technology (sponsored)

Sponsored
This year marks 115 years since Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center entered the Northern Nevada area.

Judge reverses ruling against This Is Reno on media coverage of court hearing 

Courts & Crime
Washoe County Second Judicial District Court Judge Barry Breslow today reversed a denial of media coverage in his courtroom made last week.

Lobbyists may soon need to register with county to attend commission meetings

Government
Washoe’s Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday heard the first reading of a new ordinance that would require compensated lobbyists to register with the county. 

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Sparks has an ‘acting city manager’; Manager Krutz ‘temporarily unavailable’

Government
Embattled Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz is “unavailable,” according to city officials who declined to say more about his absence at Monday’s city council meeting.

What Vaughn Middle School will look like

Education
Washoe County school trustees yesterday unanimously approved $5.2 million for pre-construction work to rebuild Vaughn Middle School.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC