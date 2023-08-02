Military briefs around Northern Nevada

Missing in Nevada

The Missing in Nevada service is Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

The Nevada Veterans Coalition [NVC] began its “mission” in 2009 to locate any unclaimed cremated remains of Veterans and inter them with full military honors in their final resting place.

NVC thought they had completed their “mission” with the interment of over 350 Veterans by 2019. However, they learned 19 unclaimed veterans still need to be laid to rest.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources.

Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Veterans Summit 2003

The Veterans Summit provides information on Veterans Service Officers, veterans originations, VA healthcare representatives, employment assistance, education information and more.

Douglas County Senior Center: Aug. 14 and Sept. 11. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Topaz Ranch Estates: July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20. Wellington Nevada Community Center, 3-5 p.m.

Eureka/Austin Eureka Opera House): Sept. 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

For information on the summit, contact [email protected]

VVA Military Appreciation Night

The Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 of Vietnam Veterans of America is partnering with the Reno Aces for Military Appreciation Night at Greater Nevada Field.

This year’s event is Aug. 19. Highlights of the night will be the rededication of the POW/MIA Chair of Honor located at the ballpark. This dedication began with honoring a former POW at the ballpark in 2019.

The POW (Korean War vet) VVA had selected is declining the invitation. If anyone knows of a veteran who served as POW, contact [email protected], and the information will be forwarded.

The ceremony honors a former POW that night and remembers those 18,000 plus POW/MIA still missing.

VVA 989 will have an outreach table located in the breezeway on the main concourse which has been a great way to meet prospective new members and accept donations for the Chapter’s many charitable endeavors.

Local Armed Forces Recruiters are also planning a large and inclusive “Oath of Enlistment” for local young men and women enlisting in our armed forces prior to the game. VVA will. also have a static display of vintage military vehicles on hand along with an Army Guard Humvee with a communications trailer for fans to enjoy prior to the game.

Nevada Guard monthly meetings

• The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. Cost is $10. For information or to confirm, email [email protected].

• The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at the Carson City Elks Club. Cost is $8. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]

AARP workshop

The 2023 AARP Livable Communities Workshop will explore how local leaders can advance economic development in urban, suburban and rural communities.

The free online workshop will be held Sept. 27 and 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. ET.

Join national leaders, practitioners and AARP staff and volunteers for a deep dive into four core themes — Built Environment, Digital Connections, Work and Jobs, and Local Economies.

A variety of presentations from more than 30 dynamic speakers will showcase effective livability strategies, initiatives and programs that benefit local economies for people of all ages.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit AARP.org/Livable2023

American Legion golf tournament

Fallon’s local Sons of the American Legion Squadron 16 and American Legion Auxiliary is planning for its third annual golf tournament.

One of the biggest ways this fundraiser works is generous contributions of raffle prizes by the local community. A raffle donation by your business will be free publicity to all of the patron’s participating and attending the golf tournament. A 501c(3) letter can be given for your records.

For questions about the tournament or how to sponsor, reach out to Paul “Pip” Valentin at [email protected] or 407-319-6908 and leave a message.

VFW golf tournament

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8071 is hosting golf tournament to support our Veteran and Community Service Center building project in Virginia City.

The tournament is Sept. 2 at the Dayton Valley Golf Club. Entry fee is $150per player. This includes breakfast, lunch, drinks, cart rental and 18 holes of golf. Additionally, there will be golf contests, raffles, and auctions.

Participation in this tournament is a great opportunity to show your support of the local veteran community. Details and online registration available at https://www.vfwpost8071.org/golf/

Participation in this tournament is a great opportunity to show your support of the local veteran community.

Homeless veteran event

The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System Homeless Veteran Annual Stand Down Event. Is Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capitol Hill Veterans Outreach Center, 350 Capitol Hill Ave., in Reno.

For information email [email protected].

2023 Mustang Reunion

Mark your calendar for the 2023 Mustang Reunion. Time to register and make your reservations.

The Mustang Reunion is the main event for Sept. 23. For those arriving early, there’s the Mustang Golf Tournament the day prior on Sept. 22.

Mustang Reunion details:

*Reno Elks Lodge at 597 Kumle Lane, Reno

*Saturday, Sept. 23

*Drinks start at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.

*Cost is $55 and includes a steak dinner served by the Elks Lodge.

Mustang Golf Tourney details:

*Wolf Run Golf Course, Reno; Sept 22. Four-player Team Scramble (Best Ball).

*$125 per player (VIP Package Includes lunch, dinner and drinks)

*Mulligans go to the Mustang 22 non-profit: $5 each or five for $20

*Winning team immortalized on the Reunion Golf Trophy.

*Sign-in and lunch at 12:30 p/,/ with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

*Open to all former and current and former Mustangs, family and friends.

*If you do not have a four-player team, sign up and teams will be formed

**Must pay prior to tourney: RSVP to Sean Laycox @ 775-240-2284.

The easiest way to register and pay is through the website www.Mustang22Memorial.com. Look under the “EVENTS” tab, and you’ll see a link to the reunion as well at the golf tourney.

As always, you can also send a check to Sean Laycox, 1721 Burwood Circle, Reno, NV 89521.

Military articles and news briefs are compiled by the Nevada News Group.

Questions may be directed to [email protected]