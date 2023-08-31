Military briefs around Northern Nevada 

Nevada Football “Salute to Service”

The University of Nevada, Reno will be recognizing the service of military veterans and first responders during a game between the Wolf Pack and the Idaho Vandals on Sept. 9 Purchase your tickets at https://fevo.me/vfw3396 and some of the cost will go to the charitable activities of the Sparks VFW Post. Contact Ross Melen at [email protected] with questions.

Remembering 9/11

Fallon and Fernley will each have 9/11 remembrance ceremonies on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. The Fallon ceremony will be conducted behind Fallon City Hall and will feature Capt. Shane Tanner, commanding officer at Naval Air Station Fallon, is the guest speaker. The Nevada Veterans Coalition is hosting an observance between 9-10 a.m. at the North Lyon County Fire Department, 195 E. Main St.

Veterans Summit

The Veterans Summit provides information on Veterans Service Officers, veterans originations, VA healthcare representatives, employment assistance, education information and more.

• Douglas County Senior Center: Sept. 11. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Topaz Ranch Estates: Sept. 20. Wellington Nevada Community Center, 3-5 p.m.

• Eureka/Austin Eureka Opera House): Sept. 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Contact [email protected] for more information.

Nevada Guard monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. Cost is $10. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club. Cost is $8. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]

AARP workshop

The 2023 AARP Livable Communities Workshop will explore how local leaders can advance economic development in urban, suburban and rural communities. The free online workshop will be held Sept. 27 and 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. ET.

Join national leaders, practitioners and AARP staff and volunteers for a deep dive into four core themes — Built Environment, Digital Connections, Work and Jobs, and Local Economies. A variety of presentations from more than 30 speakers will showcase livability strategies, initiatives and programs. For more information about the event and to register, visit AARP.org/Livable2023.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, 955 Kirman Ave., in Reno, provides veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

This monthly in-person and virtual teaching kitchen program has been created to support Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking, and nutrition education. Classes occur the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and you can participate either in-person at the VA or virtually from the comfort of your own home.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. Call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected] for information. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

VFW golf tournament

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8071 is hosting a golf tournament to support our Veteran and Community Service Center building project in Virginia City. The tournament is Sept. 2 at the Dayton Valley Golf Club. Entry fee is $150 per player. This includes breakfast, lunch, drinks, cart rental and 18 holes of golf. Additionally, there will be golf contests, raffles, and auctions. Participation in this tournament is a great way to show your support of the local veteran community. Details and online registration available at https://www.vfwpost8071.org/golf/.

Sparks VFW golf tournament

Sparks VFW Post 3396 will sponsoring this golf outing at Red Hawk Golf and Resort on Sept. 15 to support a number of charities. Proceeds from the golf tournament will also sponsor scholarships.For information, contact [email protected]

Homeless veterans event

The VA Sierra Nevada homeless veteran annual stand-down event is Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capitol Hill Veterans Outreach Center, 350 Capitol Hill Ave., in Reno. For information email [email protected]

2023 Mustang Reunion

Mark your calendar for the 2023 Mustang Reunion Sept. 23. For those arriving early, there’s the Mustang Golf Tournament the day prior on Sept. 22. The reunion is at the Reno Elks Lodge. The easiest way to register and pay is through the website www.Mustang22Memorial.com. Look under the “EVENTS” tab, and you’ll see a link to the reunion as well at the golf tourney.

AUSA dinner

The Association of the United States Army William C. Westmoreland Veterans Day dinner is on Nov. 10 at the Tamarack Junction in Reno. The guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Leslie Smith, USA retired, the AUSA vice president of Leadership and Education. Smith received his commission from Georgia Southern University (GSU) in 1983 as a Field Artillery officer. In 1985, he graduated from GSU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and as a distinguished military graduate. He branched as a chemical officer. For information, contact [email protected]

MOAA fall dinner

The fall dinner of the Military Officers Association of America is Sept. 20 at the Tamarack Casino, 13101 S. Virginia St., in Reno. Members of Sierra Nevada MOAA Chapter and guests are welcome. MOAA is a professional association of United States military officers. The cost is $50 per person before Sept. 6 and $60 per person after Sept 6. Register online to [email protected] or at MoaaNV.com to use credit cards.

NVMP annual benefit dinner

The 2023 Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza (NVMP) annual benefit dinner is going to be held at the Nugget Casino Resort on Sept. 28. The funds raised will go towards completing the plaza and add it to a list of memorials across the country that honor veterans. The NVMP is looking for local businesses that would like to be a part of the silent auction and raffle during the event. The NVMP is a 501(c)3 non-profit (#81-2009660), and your donation would allow the NVMP to continue to raise the funds needed to complete the memorial. Contact Diana Caswell at [email protected] or 775-235-6885.

Stand Down

Stand Down: Elks Help Veterans in Need is Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center’s gym, 851 E. William St. Be part of the change in Carson City and surrounding areas. Transportation will be available (free JAC rides all day for veterans). Reserve your resource table, make a donation or volunteer your time. For information, call or text 775-301-0605, or email [email protected]

Golf tourney to benefit Veterans Guest House

The 10th Annual Al Porta Memorial Tournament held in honor of decorated World War II veteran Al Porta will be returning on Sept. 24 at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley. All proceeds will benefit Veterans Guest House, a local nonprofit. Those who wish to participate can choose from purchasing a foursome for $520 or individually at $130 per player. Each player will receive a boxed lunch, cart, and range balls. Players can purchase mulligans and raffle tickets. Registration opens at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Contact Patrice Klaich, donation relations manager, at [email protected] or (775) 324-6958 for donations. Register: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E355918&id=46.

