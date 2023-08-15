Dr. Jeff Marotta receives top honor from the National Council on Problem Gambling for advocacy work (sponsored)

79.4 F
Dr. Jeff Marotta, PhD, president and senior consultant of Problem Gambling Solutions, Inc. and adviser to the State of Nevada Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling, has been awarded the Don Hulen Award for Advocacy by the National Council on Problem Gambling. Photo courtesy: National Council on Problem Gambling. Used with permission.

At the 2023 National Conference on Gambling Addiction & Responsible Gambling in Washington D.C., the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) presented the Don Hulen Award for Advocacy to Dr. Jeff Marotta, PhD.

Dr. Marotta works closely with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) as a consultant for their problem gambling treatment and prevention programs and is an adviser to the State of Nevada Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling. Operating alongside DHHS, the Committee supports Project Worth, which connects Nevadans with free and low-cost treatment options for the underserved population who suffers from problems with gambling.

The Don Hulen Annual Award for Advocacy, awarded to Dr. Marotta, recognizes exceptional work that improves the lives of those affected by problem gambling through advocacy, research, training, and public awareness.

“Jeff Marotta has advocated tirelessly for problem gambling services for nearly three decades. His work includes research, training and building public awareness,” said Keith Whyte, executive director of the NCPG. “The Don Hulen Award for Advocacy, which is designed to recognize exceptional advocacy work to improve the lives of those affected by problem gambling, is incredibly well-deserved.”

As a problem gambling services expert with more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Marotta is a leader in developing programs aimed at reducing gambling-related harm. Through his company, Problem Gambling Solutions, Inc. he has served as a consultant to state agencies and nonprofits in several U.S. states and abroad. He also serves as Provisional Graduate Faculty for Pacific University, sits on the Board of Directors for the Oregon Problem Gambling Council, and founded Voices of Problem Gambling Recovery, Inc., a grassroots non-profit that advocates on behalf of problem gamblers and supports the local community. 

His interest in problem gambling began in Reno, Nevada. In the 1990s, he worked as an addictions counselor and gambling treatment specialist while earning a doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Nevada, Reno.  

“I feel so honored to have received this award and fortunate to be in the position to assist in efforts to reduce gambling related harm in Nevada,” said Dr. Marotta. “I launched my career in the problem gambling field in Nevada and am forever grateful for the opportunities the Silver State has provided to me.”

