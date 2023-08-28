94.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentNews

County to hire deputy clerk in response to lengthy meetings

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

Jan Galassini, Washoe County clerk. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Jan Galassini, Washoe County clerk. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.

Washoe County is hiring a fourth full-time deputy clerk, which will help the clerk’s office keep up with lengthier public meetings that have become the norm over the past year. The Board of County Commissioners last week approved the new position, which will cost the county a little over $100,000 per year.

The county clerk’s office keeps minutes for and supports five county boards: county commissioners, fire commissioners, the debt management commission, the community homelessness advisory board and the board of equalization. Deputy clerks also handle records and research requests and perform civil marriages three days a week. 

Washoe County Clerk Jan Galassini said the average length of Board of County Commissioners meetings has increased by 55% since 2022, from an average of 3.6 to 5.6 hours each, with some lasting nine to 10 hours. 

In an analysis provided to commissioners, Galassini provided a breakdown of hours spent in meetings and the page length of minutes for the board seated at the end of 2022 versus the current board. The data shows clerks spent 20-30 hours more per quarter in meetings with the new board and that the minutes from those meetings were up to twice as long.

Nevada law requires approval of the minutes from a meeting within 45 days, and those minutes must capture “the substance of all matters proposed, discussed, or decided” and “the substance of the remarks made by any member of the public who requests that the minutes reflect those remarks.” 

Many regular, often far-right, commenters at county commission meetings request that their comments be entered into the record. 

Galassini said the last set of Board of County Commissioners minutes completed and approved within the 45-day deadline was from March 28 of this year. That was the end of the county’s third quarter, which had more than 35 hours of Board of County Commissioners meetings and 302 pages of minutes — the fourth quarter, from April through June, jumped to nearly 56 hours of meetings and 425 pages of minutes. 

Commission Chair Alexis Hill in April removed public comment from the start of the meeting. Her goal, she said, was to get to commission business sooner. General public comment remains at the end of the agenda. 

Hill’s decision has sparked a backlash from a dozen or so regular commenters who say removing the initial public comment period is illegal. It’s not. 

Their response initially lengthened the meetings as they began to comment on every possible agenda item, often straying from the topic to decry their perceived loss of freedom of speech. Several meeting regulars continue this practice; however, their number has tapered, and some agenda items have moved quickly. 

Clerks have also seen a 7% increase in civil marriages performed this year. Research requests have nearly doubled, but the time those requests have required was more than four times longer. 

Galassini said the clerk’s office tried several ways to manage the workload before requesting a new staff position, but none were sustainable. Those included hiring a former employee on contract, pulling staff from other duties, and having the supervisor work 90 hours of comp and overtime. 

The deputy clerk position will be effective Sept. 1.

Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Five events this week: Free Greek food, historical martial arts and Alfred Hitchcock

Arts & Entertainment
Our recommended events this week include an all-women’s martial arts tournament, Alfred Hitchcock films and free lunch at the new Nick the Greek restaurant.

Lombardo’s failure to fill PUC vacancy puts tie-breaking vote on hearing master

Business
Gov. Joe Lombardo’s failure to fill a vacancy on the Nevada Public Utilities Commission is likely to result Monday in the appointment by the Commission’s two members of an acting commissioner who would be statutorily ineligible to be appointed by Lombardo but will nonetheless likely cast the deciding vote in a contentious rate hike request from NV Energy. 

Celebrating and protecting local workers on Labor Day (sponsored)

Sponsored
To learn more about unions, along with job and educational opportunities in the Northern Nevada area, attend the Reno LaborFest on Sept. 4.

Popular

Five events this week: Chalk art and witches

Arts & Entertainment
Our five recommended Reno events this week include a chat about the Salem witch trials, the Chalk Art Festival and Magret’s Funk Band at Faye’s.

National faculty association files brief in NSHE gender discrimination lawsuit

Education
The Nevada Faculty Alliance was joined by the American Association of University Professors this month in filing a friend-of-the-court brief in an appeal of a case against the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents that alleges gender discrimination. 

Sparks has an ‘acting city manager’; Manager Krutz ‘temporarily unavailable’

Government
Embattled Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz is “unavailable,” according to city officials who declined to say more about his absence at Monday’s city council meeting.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC