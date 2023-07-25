91.7 F
UNR hosting math and tech camp for middle school students

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Math camp photo courtesy of the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Nevada Math & Technology Camp is being held at the University of Nevada, Reno campus, with about 50 middle school students taking part.

Geared towards students entering seventh or eighth grade in the fall, the residential camp focuses on improving math skills and creating awareness about math-based careers. 

The camp’s curriculum follows Nevada Math Standards set for the grade level that the students will enter in the fall. Topics covered include problem-solving, geometry, spatial skills, data analysis, probability and algebra. 

The students get a taste of college life as well. They reside in the university’s residential halls, allowing students from regions outside the Reno-Sparks area to participate.

The camp is led by UNR Professor Lynda Wiest and Nevada Department of Education professional Heather Crawford-Ferre. 

“The residential nature of the camp allows rural students to be exposed to a large college campus who might not otherwise have an opportunity at this age due to how geographically [dispersed] our state is,” Crawford-Ferre said.

Wiest has been directing the camp since 1998, while Crawford-Ferre has been associated with the camp since 2007.

Source: UNR.

