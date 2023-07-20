65.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentHealth

Feds approve RSV shot after a rough season

By: Nevada Current

Date:

thermometer on medical pills
Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

by Camalot Todd, Nevada Current

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week approved the first Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) drug, Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip), for all infants and children up to 2 years old after a particularly rough RSV season in the nation and Nevada. 

Surveillance for RSV showed “unusually high” incidences in Nevada this past season compared to the previous four years, according to the state Department of Health technical briefing

RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization for infants in the country with approximately 1% to 3% of children under 12 months of age in the U.S. hospitalized each year due to RSV, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. 

For most of the country, including in Nevada, RSV circulation is seasonal starting during the fall and peaking in winter, and is transmitted from person to person through close contact. 

Beyfortus, an antibody shot developed jointly by Sanofi, a French multinational pharmaceutical company and AstraZeneca, a U.K. global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, received a fast track designation, a process designed to expedite the development and review of drugs to treat severe conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

“RSV can cause serious disease in infants and some children and results in a large number of emergency department and physician office visits each year,” said John Farley, the director of the Office of Infectious Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a press release.

RSV impacts all age groups, and while most infants and young children experience mild, cold-like symptoms, some infants can develop pneumonia and bronchiolitis, often leading to an emergency department or physician’s office visit. 

Infants with chronic lung diseases, congenital heart disease, or who are born prematurely are at a higher risk for severe cases of RSV.

Clark County recorded two deaths from RSV last year, but no deaths so far this year, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Side effects of the new drug include severe hypersensitivity reactions like anaphylaxis. 

The FDA approved the first RSV shot for older adults in May.

Nevada Current
Nevada Currenthttps://www.nevadacurrent.com
Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

‘No end in sight’: Overcrowded Washoe jail called ‘inhumane,’ ‘dangerous’

Courts & Crime
The official capacity of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office jail is unknown, and overcrowding is raising concerns.

Dragonfly Energy completes U.S. lithium battery cell pilot line (sponsored)

Sponsored
Dragonfly Energy has completed its U.S. lithium battery cell pilot line at its facility in Reno and expects to have American made battery cells in 2023.

Beef burglar busted

Business
A habitual offender was arrested last week after twice breaking into Midtown’s Brothers Barbecue and allegedly stealing a massive amount of beef brisket. 

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Judge dismisses claims of doxxing, negligence in lawsuit against private investigator

Courts & Crime
The information about Mayor Hillary Schieve and former County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung that was gathered and shared by private investigator David McNeely with an unknown client doesn’t fall within the state’s anti-doxxing statutes. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC