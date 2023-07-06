89.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
BusinessFeaturedNews

Cannabis lounges to get a rehearing at county commission meeting

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Reno-grown cannabis. Image Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
Reno-grown cannabis. Image Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

Assistant County Manager Dave Solaro is requesting the Washoe County Board of Commissioners next week revisit rules regarding cannabis consumption lounges. Proposed amendments to county codes are needed for the lounges to become reality, Solaro noted in a letter to commissioners.

The commissioners in a 3-2 vote in January killed the possibility of cannabis lounges in Washoe County. Commissioners later reversed course and requested the county revisit the issue.

The January vote against the lounges could only be revisited, according to Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale, if staff received direction from the county manager’s office to revisit the issue.

Solaro is now asking for the commissioners to “create the necessary code language … related to cannabis consumption lounges in unincorporated Washoe County,” according to his letter.

“A staff report seeking the Board’s approval to formally initiate the amendment and provide you with direction to submit the request to the District Attorney to prepare a code amendment,” Solaro added.

That’s what’s prompting the board to reconsider lounges at Tuesday’s regular county meeting.

SoL Cannabis is the only dispensary eligible to become a lounge under current state regulations.

“There was massive confusion over what they were approving,” SoL’s Ed Alexander said after the January denial. 

Commissioner Mike Clark also said he didn’t know what he was voting for when he voted against the lounges.

State law allows for consumption lounges, but local governments have to develop regulations for those lounges. Reno is proceeding with its own regulations, but no Reno-based dispensaries have been approved by the state to operate lounges.  

Washoe Valley residents previously opposed SoL becoming a lounge in addition to its current dispensary.

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Aces hold on to PCL West lead in June

News
The Reno Aces in June held on to their first place standing in the Pacific Coast League West closing out the month with a homestand sweep of the Albuquerque Isotopes and splitting a six game away series versus the Sacramento River Cats. 

How A’s stadium advocates avoided registering as lobbyists

Government
Among the many effects of COVID-19 was the inability of lobbyists to register for two special sessions in 2020 and the beginning of the regular session in 2021 – when the legislative building was closed to the public.

‘Kinky Boots’ at Bruka delights with drag, music, dance

Arts & Entertainment
“Kinky Boots” at Bruka Theater follows the story of Charlie who recently inherited his father’s shoe factory.

Popular

Another kind of drink flight: Coffee tastings land in Reno

Business
Rising for the People Coffee, which operates out of Haven on Earth Bakery & Deli on Double R Boulevard, is serving a delectable line-up of specialty coffees, and you can create your own flight from the menu.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Silk Road International Market specializes in Persian, Turkish and Afghani cuisine

Business
The new Silk Road International Market brings to Reno Persian, Turkish and Afghani cuisine with incredible kebabs.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC