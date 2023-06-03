74.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernment

Lombardo veto of rent stabilization for seniors may not bode well for other housing measures

By: Nevada Current

Date:

New apartments at the Reno Entertainment District on South Virginia Street are ready to lease. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno
In Reno, 5,703 of the 6,059 units built in the last decade are categorized as luxury apartments, while in Henderson, 7,190 of 7,726 of the apartments built in the last ten years are considered luxury, according to a market research firm. New apartments at the Reno Entertainment District on South Virginia Street are ready to lease. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

by Michael Lyle, Nevada Current

Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed legislation offering one year rent stabilization for seniors and modest regulations on application fees on Thursday night, possibly casting a shadow on the prospects of other housing-related legislation still under consideration.

He hasn’t taken any action yet on a slew of other housing legislation that have passed that would bolster tenant protections and make changes to eviction proceedings

Sponsored by Democratic Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, Assembly Bill 298 sought to cap rent increases at 10% for people older than 62 or rely on disability insurance benefits while also would have required landlords to refund application fees for unscreened tenants. 

In his veto message, Lombardo called the legislation “needlessly heavy handed” and “an unreasonable restraint on standard business activity.”

Rents throughout Nevada have raised, on average, more than 20% – Clark County officials have noted as high as 30% in some cases – since the start of the pandemic, squeezing tenants, in particular seniors living on fixed incomes. 

Jauregui, who proposed implementing the cap from July 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2024, likened the bill to a pilot program that would give the state “the opportunity to see if this is something that works for our state or not.” 

The bill to stabilize rent for seniors also would have required landlords to include an appendix that outlines all the fees associated with renting the place and return application fees if they don’t screen a tenant who applied for the unit. 

“If ten applications come in for one unit and the landlord and property manager take that first application, then the fees for the other nine would be returned,” Jauregui said during the first bill hearing in March. 

While backed by housing justice organizers and the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, it also received rare support from the Nevada Realtors Association and the Vegas Chamber of Commerce. 

Lawmakers failed to advance legislation in 2021 that sought to rein in deposit and application fees. The current session has seen several proposals targeting hidden fees.  

Lombardo has signed one housing bill into law. Senate Bill 381 prevents landlords from charging tenants fees to perform repairs and takes effect July 1.

The legislation, which passed both houses unanimously, was also supported by the Nevada Realtors Association. 

Other housing bills that have passed both houses: 

Assembly Bill 218, which would require landlords to offer a free way for tenants to pay rent other than through an online portal, and mandate all non optional fees connected to the rental, such as sewer and water fees, be listed when advertising the property. 

Senate Bill 78, which prevents landlords from collecting unlimited application fees on a single unit by prohibiting charging fees to other prospective tenants “unless the application or applications for that dwelling unit have been denied.” 

Assembly Bill 340, which would reverse the current summary eviction process, and put the onus on the landlord to file with the court. The current process, which is unique to the state, requires tenants be the first to file a case with the court after receiving a pay-or-quit notice

Senate Bill 335, which would allow justice courts to create eviction diversion programs and  stay eviction proceedings up to 60 days if a tenant is waiting for rental assistance. If the tenant is denied assistance, the eviction would proceed. 

Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

Nevada Current
Nevada Currenthttps://www.nevadacurrent.com
Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

UNR’s Field Day and Ag Expo returns after four-year hiatus

Events
Friday marked the first Annual Nevada Field Day and Ag Expo in four years drawing families and other members of the community to the Experiment Station of University of Nevada, Reno to partake in a variety of activities. 

City offers free permits for sidewalk dining

Business
The City of Reno this week offered local businesses free outdoor dining permits for sidewalk areas, a move officials said they hope will “capitalize on the use of public spaces.”

Carson City’s Ghost Walking Tours celebrates 30th season with Madame Curry (sponsored)

Sponsored
Carson City's Ghost Walking Tours celebrate 30 years and begin June 10, 2023. Explore Carson City’s rich and intriguing history on evening tours led by Madame Curry and her Spirit Wranglers.

Popular

Carnicería joins Health District to incentivize healthy food options for Latino community

Business
The Washoe County Health District has partnered with Carnicería Tres Amigos on Sutro Street to increase healthy foods that residents in underserved communities can access. 

Lombardo declares state of emergency due to snowmelt flooding

Government
Gov. Joe Lombardo this evening declared a state of emergency due to flooding, mudslides and other issues resulting from seasonal water runoff across northern Nevada.

Churrasco: Reno’s only Brazilian rodizio steakhouse

Food & Drink
Churrasco literally means beef or grilled meat in Portuguese and Spanish. In Reno, however, it’s the name of our only Brazilian-style steakhouse.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC