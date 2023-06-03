75.2 F
City offers free permits for sidewalk dining

Date:

Reno City Hall at 1 East First Street. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
The City of Reno this week offered local businesses free outdoor dining permits for sidewalk areas, a move officials said they hope will “capitalize on the use of public spaces.” Applications for the free permits must be submitted by June 30.

Outdoor dining options became more common during the COVID-19 pandemic, and regulations were relaxed to allow businesses to stay afloat during that time. Since then, many eateries have maintained their outdoor seating areas and the city council extended the fee waivers through June 30 of this year.

Annual outdoor dining permits come with a $576 application fee plus $2 per square foot of the outdoor space. 

City Manager Doug Thornley said encouraging outdoor dining is good for business and the community. 

“It’s a win-win,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley. “Using public sidewalks for dining or drinking a cup of coffee not only benefits that business, but it benefits us all. It’s literally bringing life back to our streets.”

Businesses that offer outdoor sidewalk seating must still follow zoning codes and rules for pedestrian safety and accessibility. 

The Outdoor Dining Permit application can be found here.

