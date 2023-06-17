Capitol, vets home conduct Flag Day ceremonies

Gov. Lombardo recognizes Army on its 248th birthday

By Steve Ranson, Nevada News Group

Speakers at two major Flag Day events Wednesday in Carson City and Reno honored not only the history of the Stars and Stripes but also offered birthday wishes for the U.S. Army.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, who also served in the Nevada Army National Guard and U.S Army Reserve, delivered the keynote address at the Nevada Veterans Memorial behind the capitol. Prior to his remarks, Lombardo met with members of the state’s military to promote the National Guard’s annual conference slated for mid-August in Reno.

“It’s an honor to be here with you as we celebrate one of the most patriotic days of the year,” the governor said, adding it’s an occasion to remember the rich history of the flag.

Lombardo gave a brief history of the flag’s evolution from the Revolutionary War to the present. He also referred to the presidency of Woodrow Wilson when the first flag day was proclaimed on June 14, 1916, the year before the United States entered World War I.

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks a Wednesday's annual Flag Day and Army birthday celebration at the Nevada Veterans Memorial. Steve Ranson / LVN

“We honor those who served our flag and country through military service, and the veteran memorial is a perfect venue,” he said.

Immediately south of the capitol is the Battle Born Memorial, which was dedicated in November 2018 to honor Nevada’s fallen heroes who represent every community in the Silver State. Lombardo said Flag Day is an occasion to show gratitude, honor and reflection on the veterans who died for their country.

Lombardo also said a few words about the nation’s military services.

“One of my greatest honors was to serve in the U.S. Army,” he said.

Col. Brett Compston, director of Operations and Training for the Nevada Army National Guard, focused his remarks on the U.S. Army by noting how the country’s greatest men and women have worn the uniform of the American soldier. He honored the military personnel who landed on the Normandy beaches on D-Day 79 years ago to the Army liberating Europe from Nazi occupation.

From George Washington, who led the Continental Army and then served the United States as its first president to Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Forces in Europe and eventual 34th president, Compston said the U.S. Army has produced the greatest leaders.

In the United States, Compston said the National Guard has been on the frontlines during hurricanes, fires, volcanic eruptions and cyber incidences.

“Nevada soldiers are truly ready, always here,” he said of the state’s National Guard.

On the Army’s 248th birthday, Compston said soldiers continue to serve at home and overseas.

Ryan Canady, a news anchor for KTV-TV in Reno, returned as master of ceremonies. Near the end of the ceremony, he narrated the importance of the U.S. flagthrough the Nevada Air Guard’s Historical Flag Presentation.

Later in the day at the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks, the Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 conducted a flag ceremony and salute to the Army.

Chapter present J.R. Stafford thanked guests for attending the ceremony at the veterans’ home and thanked his wife, Brigitte, for organizing the day’s activities. In addition to speakers, the event also featured a half dozen old military vehicles.

Scott and Karolyn Hooper, both retired Army colonels, own Horsemanship for Heroes, described as “an equine-assisted psychotherapy program for veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD and other service-related trauma. Riding on his horse Shahan, Scott Hooper carried the flag to the veterans with Karolyn walking beside him.

Stafford said between them, the Hoopers served seven combat tours and share five Bronze Stars before they retired in 2016.

Karolyn Hooper delivered the day’s remarks on both the flag and the Army’s birthday.

“I am so proud I can stand up here and talk about these two great events,” she said, before giving a shout out to VVA 989 for its involvement with the state veterans home.

Hooper said the first U.S, flag was adopted during the middle of the RevolutionaryWar when each colony and other interests had their own flags. She said the last noticeable change to the flag occurred on July 4, 1960, when Hawaii became the 50th state.

For Flag Day, she encourages veterans to honor the American spirit, celebrate the nation’s history and values and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Some may consider me a little bit bias, but anytime I see that flag, I think it’s the most majestic and beautiful flag there is,” she said.

By relating to the veterans, she said the U.S. flag is special for the men and women who took their oaths to join the military or to re-enlist.

“That flag knew what was in our hearts and we fellow veterans swore to protect those under her might promise of freedom, justice and opportunity,” Hooper added.

Hooper paused, her voice growing softer. For a veteran’s final journey home from combat, she said a fallen comrade’s casket is under the flag’s protection.

Retired Command Sgt. Major James Richardson, who served in the Army overseas in Germany and with the Nevada Army National Guard, concluded the ceremony with a reading of the poem, “I Am the Flag.” The poem gives a patriotic look at the nation’s flag and its symbolism.