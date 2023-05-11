40.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentPolitics

NV Energy’s summer rate cuts will cost customers more later

By: Nevada Current

Date:

NV Energy corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada
NV Energy corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Reliathon, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

by Dana Gentry, Nevada Current

NV Energy’s plan to cut power rates for three months beginning in July to offset high summer usage is a money maker for the utility that will cost ratepayers more down the road, thanks to a state law that allows the utility to earn a profit on deferred energy purchases.  

“Our customers have all been impacted by the higher natural gas prices and the corresponding effect it has on our customers’ rates,” NV Energy president and CEO Doug Cannon said in a news release Tuesday of the rate cuts, estimated at 5% to 14%, depending on location and services. “Recognizing the challenges higher energy rates create for customers, especially in the summer months, we decided to step in and deliver a solution.”

But the company’s summertime benevolence is in reality a brief respite for ratepayers and a boon to the utility. 

While NV Energy can cut rates for the summer months, it still has to purchase enough power to cool Nevada homes and businesses. Federal  law prohibits a utility from marking up the cost of energy it purchases. But state law gives the utility the right to not only recoup the cost of deferred energy – the cost of power it buys but doesn’t immediately collect from customers – but earn a profit, as well, at its pre-federal tax rate of return. 

NV Energy earned $36.2 million ($28.4 million in Southern Nevada and $7.8 million in Northern Nevada) last year in profit on deferred energy balances, according to exhibits filed in pending cases before the Public Utilities Commission.     

NV Energy bills are largely determined by two rates – the base tariff energy rate, calculated on the utility’s purchased fuel and purchased power costs on a 12 month average; and the deferred energy adjustment, based on the difference between the company’s actual costs for energy and its revenues.  

If costs exceed revenue, the amount under-collected from ratepayers is factored into future rates and the utility can recoup a carrying charge of roughly 8%. Conversely, if revenue exceeds costs, the amount over-collected is credited against the under- collected amount or refunded to ratepayers later, along with the same carrying charge. 

NV Energy is currently under-collected by hundreds of millions of dollars, according to public documents, meaning credits for ratepayers are unlikely in the near future. 

NV Energy has the option to ask the PUC to forego carrying charges to truly save ratepayers money, however, it is not.

“The company will continue to calculate carry charges as allowed by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada,” NV Energy spokeswoman Katie Nannini said Wednesday via email.

The Current reported last month Nevada’s Consumer Advocate Ernest Figueroa, who leads the Bureau of Consumer Protection in the Attorney General’s office, projected the average power bill in Southern Nevada would reach $470 for July usage. Figueroa declined to comment on NV Energy’s announced summer rate cut, according to John Sadler, a spokesman for the Attorney General. 

The utility’s news release says the price it paid for natural gas “consistently increased in 2022 by more than 70 percent and peaked in January of 2023, increasing nearly 500 percent since 2021. These significantly higher natural gas prices caused NV Energy’s costs to increase. 

NV Energy says cost increases are expected to decrease, as long as natural gas prices remain stable.  

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Nevada Current
Nevada Currenthttps://www.nevadacurrent.com
Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Schieve, Hartung agree to delay for revealing identity of private investigator’s client 

Courts & Crime 0
“John Doe”, who hired a private investor to investigate Reno's mayor, today was granted a reprieve from being ordered to reveal his identity.

School district recognizes mental health month, provides update on social services 

Education 0
School officials received updates Tuesday on campus crime, mental health, social studies curricula and policies.

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce empowers giving back to the community with ‘Volunteer Day’ on June 10, 2023 (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its upcoming quarterly Volunteer Day on June 10th from 9-10:30am to support the Karma Box Project.

Popular

Anonymous ‘John Doe’ denies authorizing private investigator to track mayor, county commissioner

Courts & Crime 0
The anonymous person who hired private investigator David McNeely of Five Alpha Industries on Friday signed an affidavit denying knowledge of McNeely’s GPS tracking of former Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung and Mayor Hillary.

Judge denies request to delay identifying private investigator’s client 

Courts & Crime 0
Washoe County District Court Judge David Hardy denied on Tuesday a request by the anonymous “John Doe” to delay disclosing his identity.

Cities, county violated ‘spirit’ of open meeting law when councilmember denied in-person attendance

Government 0
A joint meeting with the cities of Reno, Sparks and Washoe County last year was determined not to have technically violated Nevada's open meeting law, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC