Latino Arte and Culture to start programs at Paradise Park

By: Mark Hernandez

Date:

Annamaria Cavallone and Mario de la Rosa with Latino Arte and Culture. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
The Reno City Council on Wednesday voted to approve Latino Arte and Culture in Reno for a lease to use the community building at Teglia’s Paradise Park. 

The vote was unanimous and gave Mario de la Rosa, executive director of Latino Arte and Culture, the chance to continue his work of creating a safe and inviting place for Latinos in the area to be creative and participate in the arts. The organization also hosts Fiesta on Wells Avenue, Day of the Dead and the Mariachi and Folklore of the Nations events.

The vote not only gave them the temporary lease but also a $10,000 grant that will give the organization more funding for future projects. 

“We are one of only a few Latino 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in Northern Nevada and the only one that works in the whole spectrum of the arts and culture,” de la Rosa said. “We started this journey in 2003 when Annamaria Cavallone and I started the first Latino theater group in Nevada and during 30 years we have created, produced, organized and presented many manifestations of the Latino arts and culture. 

“According to a survey by Americans for the Arts, we are an organization that makes the community more desirable by creating pride in where we live and work,” he added. “We unify neighborhoods from different backgrounds, we infuse lives with joy, pride and a sense of belonging.”    

Latino Arte and Culture, which has existed since 2010, also provides a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community. This has been shown by other groups around the country to be vital for teenagers who don’t always have families that support them. 

During public comment before the vote, many people wanted to share why they thought it was important to have this area given to Latino Arte and Culture and how programs like this have helped them in the past. 

“I’m here to support Latino Arte and Culture,” said Reymond de leon Perez. “Why, because I’m from Puerto Rico, I’ve been living here in Nevada, Reno exactly for nine years and I come from that kind of programs. The place that I grew up, it was a bad place, murders, drugs, prostitution, everything. 

“Programs like that saved my life, kept me out of the streets,” he added. “Acting, sports, doing a lot of things to keep me out of drugs. Most of my friends, when I was a kid, are dead now. They got murdered because of that, because of the streets. When I met Mario de la Rosa, our lives changed here.”

What was highlighted during public comment included how important these kinds of programs are as well as how much people enjoyed them. Latino Arte and Culture uses the arts to engage with the community and build strong relationships to better help all those around them. 

“I moved here nine years ago with my husband and my three kids and I’m here in favor of B20 and B21 because it’s amazing for the community and for the family of all ages,” said Jazmin Cruz, wife of Perez, during public comment. “We participated in a bilingual play back in February with our kids. It was a great opportunity for us to spend time together, to see our kids develop talents, and to share with other parents and kids. We loved the experience and we will keep participating.”           

The two agenda items approved the temporary license agreement with Latino Arte and Culture for the space at Teglia’s Paradise Park. The $10,000 grant was actually discretionary funds from Councilmember Miguel Martinez. 

“The non-exclusive license that the city council approved to move forward with Latino Arte & Cultura (LAC) fits in with the overall beautification and activation along the Oddie corridor,” Martinez said. “Along with the license, the allocation of my discretionary funds will provide access to all residents to participate in the workshops and activities put on by LAC. The comments that council received in person, via email, and voicemails demonstrates the incredible support of this collaboration. 

“There is no doubt these opportunities will immediately bring positive impacts, and I look forward to seeing everyone take advantage of them.”

In addition to the new area, there will be a mural that will be painted at the park. There is currently a survey to see what the community wants to see on a mural that will be painted in Teglia’s Paradise Park and the last day to take part in the survey is June 9. 

Mark was born in Mexico, grew up in Carson City, and has recently returned to Reno to continue to explore and get to know the city again. He got his journalism degree in 2018 and wants to continue learning photography for both business and pleasure. Languages and history are topics he likes to discuss as well as deplete any coffee reservoirs in close proximity.

