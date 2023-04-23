Private land near school, Paradise Park draws concerns from citizens

Homeless encampments continue to be visible in the area as the number of people experiencing homelessness is still on the rise. One such area is a strip of private land near Paradise Park and Bernice Mathews Elementary School.

Located at the corner of Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive, Paradise Park has had to deal with some issues ranging from vegetation overgrowth to vandalism, drug use and encampments. What makes this area particularly tricky is that the area where encampments often appear is a type of jurisdictional quandary.

The area is private property where the West Wind El Rancho Drive-In Movie Theater is, but it abuts city of Sparks and Reno property, as well as the Washoe County School District.

Next to the park and the drive-in is the school.

Residents who walk this area daily said they have voiced their concerns to both cities about the possible safety concerns that would impact children going to Bernice Mathews.

There have been reports of stabbings and small fires in the recent years that have made local residents hesitant to visit the park. The location of the vacant property between the drive-in and Paradise Park. Google Maps image.

“There are frequent phone calls to Sparks Police, Reno Police and the WCSD School Police departments due to activities at and near the school by unsheltered people who live in the area,” said school district spokesperson Vickie Campbell. “Recognizing this challenge, Mathews Elementary School asked for guidance from city leaders in Reno and Sparks (as the school sits close to the city limits of both), then launched a series of School Safety Forums beginning in spring 2022.

“The owner of the nearby outdoor movie theater has partnered with the school staff and authorities to report trespassing by people who are unsheltered, enabling authorities to issue citations and more closely monitor the situation.”

Remnants of a recent fire adjacent to the sidewalk students use to get to school were visible this week.

The City of Reno is in charge of the park but the land directly south is considered Sparks’ jurisdiction. Both cities have reported having to address issues in this border area.

“The park is visited each weekday to make sure there are no camps,” said Landon Miller with the City of Reno. “Last week, our crews were at the park and did speak to some individuals – however, they noted no active camps.

“We did remove some debris Friday afternoon. Officials from the City of Reno’s Clean and Safe Program visit the park each weekday, and we will continue to do that. Park rangers are part of the team and address matters in parks and along the river.”

When asked what could be done by concerned residents, Miller explained there was a process for people to notify the city.

“The City accepts reports like this through Reno Direct. A citizen can call us at 775-334-4636 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or use the online form to report an issue. They can also use our online chat service.”

According to the City of Sparks, they have a similar approach where people can call the city and report any issue they see.

Even the owner of the drive-in has reported issues and received visits from the Sparks Police Department or the HOPE team that specifically caters to helping those experiencing homelessness.

Nearby residents in the meantime still expressed concerns about the open area, which is unfenced. One described “a mountain of trash” at the property and provided photos.