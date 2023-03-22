31.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsBusiness

Locals join nationwide bank protest over fossil fuels investments

By: Mark Hernandez

Date:

Protesters with Third Act gathered Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Chase Bank in downtown Reno, Nev. to rally against big banks investing in fossil fuels. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno
Protesters with Third Act gathered Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Chase Bank in downtown Reno, Nev. to rally against big banks investing in fossil fuels. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno

Tuesday saw protests across the country – many that included the use of rocking chairs – to denounce the funding of fossil fuel technologies by some of the largest banks in the United States. 

People in Reno were part of the movement and gathered to let big banks know they no longer want their money to support investment in fossil fuels. More than 40 people met at Powning Veterans’ Memorial Park to go over the plan, which included marching to the Chase bank at 200 S. Virginia St. and demanding that their money not be used for these investments. 

One of the groups who planned the event was Third Act, an environmental and pro-democracy activism organization for people over 60 (thus the rocking chairs). The group has an active chapter in Nevada.

“Some people today are closing their accounts. They say, ‘we’ve had enough,’” said Kit Miller, a member of Third Act’s Nevada working group. “We realize that our credit card is funded by Chase and we’re not going to take it anymore. Other people are giving the banks notice that if they don’t shape up if they don’t change their ways many, many more people will close their accounts.”  

The people who attended said they wanted to let the banks know that if they are not taken seriously, they will take their money to a smaller or cleaner bank, such as a credit union. 

Some people cut up their credit cards at the bank to make that message clear. 

Protesters with Third Act gathered Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Chase Bank in downtown Reno, Nev. to rally against big banks investing in fossil fuels. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno
Protesters with Third Act gathered Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Chase Bank in downtown Reno, Nev. to rally against big banks investing in fossil fuels. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno

“Chase is one of the four dirty banks,” Miller said. “Together the four dirty banks have given over a trillion dollars to the fossil fuel industry in the past few years and if we don’t stop funding fossil fuels we’re not going to have a planet. 

“We’re all here because we’re concerned about our grandchildren, our children, our planet, and if the dirty banks don’t stop funding the fossil fuel industry, we’re all going to go down together,” she added. 

While Third Act is focused on an older generation, younger people were also present to make their voices heard. 

“It’s so fantastic to see the young people standing up and fighting for their planet,” Miller said. “That’s one of the things that Third Act is about is helping our young people save the planet because we haven’t done that. We have a responsibility to fight for our planet.”

Miller said she and others from Third Act wanted more people to think about where their money is being invested – especially if it’s at one of the four banks that are the biggest fossil fuel investors: Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America and Chase. 

“We want people to divest. Take their money out. Put the banks on notice,” she said. “Tell them what you’re concerned about. Tell them you won’t put up with it anymore. Tell them for your grandchildren. We’re done with this, we’re not going to keep investing in dirty banks.”

Reno Police were on hand Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Chase Bank in downtown Reno, Nev. as protesters from Third Act rallied against big banks investing in fossil fuels. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno
Reno Police were on hand Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Chase Bank in downtown Reno, Nev. as protesters from Third Act rallied against big banks investing in fossil fuels. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno

The crowd inside Chase bank was calm and holding up signs while members of the group spoke with the branch manager inside one of the offices. Some police officers were present, but nothing occurred between them and the protestors. 

According to Reuters, the world’s top banks gave the fossil fuel industry $742 billion in 2021 which was similar to the year before.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Mark Hernandez
Mark Hernandez
Mark was born in Mexico, grew up in Carson City, and has recently returned to Reno to continue to explore and get to know the city again. He got his journalism degree in 2018 and wants to continue learning photography for both business and pleasure. Languages and history are topics he likes to discuss as well as deplete any coffee reservoirs in close proximity.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Local living kidney donor shares her story during National Kidney Month (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
People awaiting a lifesaving kidney transplant make up 85% of the national donor waiting list. Read the story of local living kidney donor, Donna Kapala, who donated her kidney to her friend.

Council’s Devon Reese to report conflicts of interest to state after being hit with ethics complaint

Government 0
Reno City Council member Devon Reese must comply with a handful of orders handed down by the Nevada Ethics Commission this month.

Good Luck MacBeth’s ‘Keely and Du’ puts on powerful performance while tackling controversial subjects

Arts & Entertainment 0
The play explores the topic of personal freedom and individual choice for women, which is especially pressing in today’s political climate.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC