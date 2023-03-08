33.6 F
City: Prepare for an atmospheric river, potential flooding

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Reno was pummeled with snow from an atmospheric river storm on Dec. 31, 2022. Image: BOB CONRAD / This Is Reno.
The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting an Atmospheric River Pattern for the region from Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12. 

City of Reno staff are monitoring water levels, and officials said they would respond in accordance with its flood response action plan. 

Residents are encouraged to prepare. 

  • Obtain sandbags if needed;
  • Clear leaves and debris on your property that leads to stormwater conveyance systems such as streets, streams or creeks;
  • Clear gutters and downspouts on your property;
  • Keep neighborhood street gutters and catch basins clear of leaves and debris;
  • Prepare for strong winds by securing outdoor furniture, temporary construction structures and canopies;
  • Make a family disaster plan and emergency kit for floods, earthquakes and fires;
  • Know where your emergency kit, battery radio and flashlights are kept;
  • Never walk, bike or drive through rising flood waters;
  • Don’t go watch rising creeks and flood water, it’s not safe;
  • Keep pets inside; 
  • Remember to check in on loved ones and neighbors, especially older adults.   

More: Reno.gov/Flood.  

Sandbags

The City is providing sandbags and sand at six locations:

  • City of Reno Corporation Yard, outside the gate, at 1640 East Commercial Row. Open 24 hours
  • Mira Loma Park, south end of the parking lot, at 3000 S. McCarran Blvd. Open 24 hours
  • Moya Boulevard near the intersection of Red Baron Boulevard. Open 24 hours. 
  • Reno Fire Station #5 (Mayberry Fire Station), located at 1500 Mayberry Drive, in the parking lot. Open 24 hours.
  • Horseman’s Park, in the parking lot, at 2800 Pioneer Drive. Open 24 hours.
  • Idlewild Park, in the parking lot of the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial, at 2055 Idlewild Drive. Open 24 hours

Residents are responsible for filling their bags and should bring their own shovels. Empty bags and sand are available at each location. Limited quantities of pre-filled bags for elderly individuals and those with disabilities are currently available at the Corporation Yard located at 1640 East Commercial Row in the front office. While the supplies are free, people should only take what they need.

Use caution on roads

  • Travel impacts on area roads could occur. If you must travel, allow for plenty of time and take caution.
  • During a rain event, there may be temporary road closures throughout the region.
  • Watch out for crews and DO NOT attempt to drive through standing water.
  • During a power outage when traffic control signals are out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop and proceed with caution.

Potential road closures

The city is prepared to respond to drainage concerns and have traffic signage ready for affected roads. Staff will close roads as needed if storm drain conveyance systems become overwhelmed. View road closures here.

SOURCE: City of Reno

U.S. Weather Service of Reno image of upcoming weather outlook, including storm activity.
U.S. Weather Service of Reno image.

