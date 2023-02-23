Feds investigating research lab for illegal importation of animals

Research company Charles River Laboratories is embroiled in a case with the Department of Justice and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that kicked off last November when the agencies charged a slew of Cambodian officials and nationals with smuggling long-tailed macaques out of the country illegally.

The Department of Justice served a subpoena to Charles River Laboratories on Feb. 17 as part of its investigation into the Cambodian smuggling ring. The subpoena was tied specifically to shipments of nonhuman primates received by Charles River, according to Amy Cianciaruso, chief communications officer for the company.

“We are fully cooperating with the U.S. government as part of their investigation and believe that any concerns raised with respect to Charles River are without merit,” she said.

Long-tailed macaques, which are native to Southeast Asia in countries such as Cambodia, Laos, India and Bangladesh, are considered endangered and protected through several international agreements and laws. Companies must have a permit to import the animals into the United States.

Charles River has a location in Reno that’s part of its “preclinical services” division. Animals, such as rodents and monkeys, are considered a vital part of preclinical research for many medical research facilities.

The company is considered one of the largest importers of nonhuman primates, and one of more than a dozen commercial importers registered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It has locations across the globe, including more than 42 in the United States, and 10 of which are preclinical research facilities.

In a filing posted this week with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Charles River acknowledged the investigation and said it had voluntarily suspended shipments of nonhuman primates from Cambodia until procedures were in place to ensure “that non-human primates imported to the United States from Cambodia are purpose-bred.”

Researchers in Denmark found that the international trade in long-tailed macaques from 2010 to 2019 was estimated at close to $1.25 billion per year. Charles River also noted in its SEC filing that demand for the animals and other nonhuman primates has increased in recent years. To manage and conserve the species, most macaques imported are offspring of captive animals, not captured in the wild.

Ciancuaruso said working with the U.S. government, including USFWS, was a priority for the company “to restore this important supply chain because the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry and the patients who need new treatments and cures are counting on us.”

Meanwhile, advocates at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are demanding any animals owned by Charles River and other labs that were imported illegally be released to sanctuaries at the companies’ expense.

“If Charles River Laboratories has trafficked monkeys to U.S. laboratories or violated other laws, it should be stripped of its license to import them and pay for the sanctuary placement of all those involved,” PETA’s Lisa Jones-Engel said.