26.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsGovernment

Feds investigating research lab for illegal importation of animals

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

N. A. Naseer / www.nilgirimarten.com / naseerart@gmail.com, CC BY-SA 2.5 IN , via Wikimedia Commons
N. A. Naseer / www.nilgirimarten.com / [email protected], CC BY-SA 2.5 IN, via Wikimedia Commons

Research company Charles River Laboratories is embroiled in a case with the Department of Justice and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that kicked off last November when the agencies charged a slew of Cambodian officials and nationals with smuggling long-tailed macaques out of the country illegally. 

The Department of Justice served a subpoena to Charles River Laboratories on Feb. 17 as part of its investigation into the Cambodian smuggling ring. The subpoena was tied specifically to shipments of nonhuman primates received by Charles River, according to Amy Cianciaruso, chief communications officer for the company. 

“We are fully cooperating with the U.S. government as part of their investigation and believe that any concerns raised with respect to Charles River are without merit,” she said. 

Long-tailed macaques, which are native to Southeast Asia in countries such as Cambodia, Laos, India and Bangladesh, are considered endangered and protected through several international agreements and laws. Companies must have a permit to import the animals into the United States.

Charles River has a location in Reno that’s part of its “preclinical services” division. Animals, such as rodents and monkeys, are considered a vital part of preclinical research for many medical research facilities. 

The company is considered one of the largest importers of nonhuman primates, and one of more than a dozen commercial importers registered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It has locations across the globe, including more than 42 in the United States, and 10 of which are preclinical research facilities. 

In a filing posted this week with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Charles River acknowledged the investigation and said it had voluntarily suspended shipments of nonhuman primates from Cambodia until procedures were in place to ensure “that non-human primates imported to the United States from Cambodia are purpose-bred.”

Researchers in Denmark found that the international trade in long-tailed macaques from 2010 to 2019 was estimated at close to $1.25 billion per year. Charles River also noted in its SEC filing that demand for the animals and other nonhuman primates has increased in recent years. To manage and conserve the species, most macaques imported are offspring of captive animals, not captured in the wild. 

Ciancuaruso said working with the U.S. government, including USFWS, was a priority for the company “to restore this important supply chain because the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry and the patients who need new treatments and cures are counting on us.”

Meanwhile, advocates at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are demanding any animals owned by Charles River and other labs that were imported illegally be released to sanctuaries at the companies’ expense.

“If Charles River Laboratories has trafficked monkeys to U.S. laboratories or violated other laws, it should be stripped of its license to import them and pay for the sanctuary placement of all those involved,” PETA’s Lisa Jones-Engel said. 

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Between a rock and another rock: Local nonprofit specializes in getting off-roaders unstuck

Culture & History 0
Nevada can be the perfect place to take your truck off-road and enjoy the natural beauty of this state. But sometimes these adventures can end with people getting stuck out in the middle of nowhere and in need of rescue.

Washoe schools on two-hour delay for Thursday, Feb. 23

Education 0
Washoe County schools will be on a two-hour delay Thursday due to snowy and hazardous road conditions.

Opioid settlement funds from Walmart approved

Government 0
Commissioners on Tuesday took another step toward doing more for the opioid crisis with the approval of a settlement between Walmart and the State of Nevada.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC