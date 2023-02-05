Anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

The staff of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Reno arrived at church one morning last week to find that the Pride flag had been ripped down from the flagpole and stolen.

An anti-LGBTQ sign was also left at the front door of the church’s sanctuary.

Rev. Scott Trevithick, pastor of Good Shepherd, installed the Pride flag on Monday, January 23, by the church’s marquee at the corner of Clay Street and Arlington Avenue in preparation for a special worship service, church leaders said.

The congregation was gearing up to celebrate its mission as a “Reconciling in Christ” congregation, which was open and affirming of those who are LGBTQ+

Good Shepherd issued a statement after the vandalism occurred:

“Welcome to people of every age and size, color and culture, marital status, ability and challenge, sexual orientation and gender identity. We want to be clear that we welcome lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender persons to participate in the life of the congregation.

“This is a place where you are welcome to celebrate and grieve, to rejoice and recover. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.”

SOURCE: Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd