37.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Courts & CrimeCulture & HistoryFeatured

Anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Image: Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Used with permission.
Image: Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Used with permission.

The staff of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Reno arrived at church one morning last week to find that the Pride flag had been ripped down from the flagpole and stolen.

An anti-LGBTQ sign was also left at the front door of the church’s sanctuary.

Rev. Scott Trevithick, pastor of Good Shepherd, installed the Pride flag on Monday, January 23, by the church’s marquee at the corner of Clay Street and Arlington Avenue in preparation for a special worship service, church leaders said.

The congregation was gearing up to celebrate its mission as a “Reconciling in Christ” congregation, which was open and affirming of those who are LGBTQ+

Good Shepherd issued a statement after the vandalism occurred:

“Welcome to people of every age and size, color and culture, marital status, ability and challenge, sexual orientation and gender identity. We want to be clear that we welcome lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender persons to participate in the life of the congregation.

“This is a place where you are welcome to celebrate and grieve, to rejoice and recover. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.”

SOURCE: Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Have you added a financial “diet” to your 2023 goals? (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
The Greater Nevada Credit Union team has a few tips that can help you with a financial “diet” and achieve a healthy financial balance.

Voodoo Brewing Co. works magic in Plumgate center

Business 0
Just in case you thought Reno was lacking in...

Democrats propose $250 million plan to leverage raises for teachers

Education 0
Democratic legislators on Friday proposed a new $250 million fund designed to incentivize local school districts into providing “significant raises” for teachers and other staff

Popular

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

Courts & Crime 0
A private investigator who put a GPS tracking unit on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car last year said it’s “nothing personal." 

Residents voice concerns over planned hotel casino

Business 0
A new, modern hotel casino may be coming to Reno within the next four years if everything goes as planned for its developers.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC