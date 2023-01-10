SUBSCRIBE
Virtual learning planned for Incline schools Tuesday, Jan. 10

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

tire tracks in snow
Photo by ELH Express on Unsplash

Washoe County School District officials on Tuesday said buildings for all Incline Village schools will be closed for the day, Jan. 10, due to hazardous road conditions. Students will participate in learning virtually for the day.

“All students will engage in online learning and should have the materials they need to work with their classes from home,” officials said.

Students have devices, links and materials for the online learning, provided by teachers in advance.

All remaining Washoe County schools are open and operating on a normal schedule.

Source: WCSD

