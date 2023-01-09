Former Reno manager recommended to serve Clark County in Nevada Legislature

Sabra Newby, Reno’s former city manager, has been recommended by the Nevada Legislature’s Assembly Democrats to serve Assembly District 10.

The Democrats today announced they submitted a letter to the Clark County Commission recommending her appointment.

Newby served as Reno’s manager from 2017 to 2020. She works at University of Nevada, Las Vegas as vice president for government affairs.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be recommended for the Assembly District 10 appointment,” Newby said. “I look forward to representing an area of Las Vegas I have lived in for nearly my entire life. I am excited about bringing my experience to the Assembly to work on legislation that will move the Silver State forward.”

Assembly Speaker-elect Steve Yeager praised Newby.

“Her reputation as intelligent, thoughtful and hard working is well deserved and will be on full display during the upcoming session,” he said. “In addition, she has a decades-long history in the district and will bring immense legislative and policy experience to the Assembly, to the benefit of all Nevadans.”

Newby is expected to take the position after it was vacated by Rochelle Nguyen, who was elected to the seat but has since been appointed by the Clark County Commission to serve in the Senate after a Senate seat was vacated.