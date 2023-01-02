County opens warming shelter after power outages from winter storm

Washoe County officials today announced its Emergency Management division is opening a County-managed and Red Cross-supported warming center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

The center is located at 4590 S Virginia Street in Reno. It is open for residents without power, as the region faces a continued period of cold temperatures.

The county reported that NV Energy hopes to have a large number of customers’ power restored by the end of today, but full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.

The warming center will open tonight at 6 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Canteen services including coffee, tea, water, and snacks will be available, along with opportunities to charge cell phones and other devices. Washoe County Regional Animal Services is providing water and a few crates for pets. The Convention Center will be available for use as a warming center through January 3 at 6 p.m.

Additionally, The Row and Peppermill Reno are offering discounted rates with no resort fee to those without power.

Use booking code “SNOW23” to receive the special rate at The Row and “HSNO” at the Peppermill. Be prepared to show a local ID.

Residents who have heat are asked to shelter in place. Check in on family, friends and neighbors, especially if they are elderly or if you think their power might be out. Those without power should consider staying with friends or family if that option exists.

While crews continue working around the clock, removing snow and debris from the roadways, emergency managers recommend staying off the road, if possible. If travel is unavoidable, dial 511 or visit nvroads.com to check Nevada state road conditions before driving.

Source: Washoe County

Other winter safety reminders