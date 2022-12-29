RSV cases down, as are supplies of some children’s medicines

The spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) seems to have slowed just before Christmas, according to Washoe County Health District Officials. There were 151 new cases of RSV reported from Dec. 18-24, down from the highest weekly total of 263 reported just after Thanksgiving.

WCHD officials said despite the drop in new cases, local hospitals’ pediatric units are still at or near capacity. Children are being hospitalized for RSV, flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Because of the strain on hospitals, if children are sick parents are asked to take their children first to a pediatrician unless the child is having difficulty breathing, severe dehydration or apnea, and lethargy.

A shortage of over-the-counter children’s pain and fever reducers is complicating matters further. Manufacturers and retail pharmacies have struggled to meet the demand for medications such as Children’s Tylenol and liquid formulations of acetaminophen and ibuprofen. Some retailers have set purchase limits to prevent hoarding.

Health District officials added that hoarding the products isn’t a good idea because the medications have expiration dates. Having more than one can use before the products expire means the medications could go to waste if they’re not used and prevent others from using them now, when they’re needed.

William Schaffner, an infectious-diseases specialist and professor of preventive medicine in the department of health policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told the Washington Post that he expects the shortages to be short-lived, with manufacturers working to speed products back to stores. He added that empty shelves at one store could be a spot-shortage, and suggested parents check other stores in their area.

If parents can’t find the children’s medication they’re shopping for, WCHD said they should talk to a pediatrician or pharmacist about alternatives. Adult-strength medications shouldn’t be used for children. “Adult medications can have lifelong effects on children,” health district officials said.