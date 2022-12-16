Reno Fire, State Police bring Christmas to area youth

Nevada State Police troopers are asking locals to help “Cram the Cruiser” with toys for area children at an event Saturday at their south Reno office.

Donations of unwrapped toys will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 357 Hammil Lane. Refreshments will also be served.

On Sunday, firefighters from the Reno Fire Department will host a holiday party for local children in need. The children, ages 6-12, have been pre-selected to attend by the school district and local nonprofits and are mostly from the city’s downtown core.

Fire officials said a highlight of the event is the “Toy Room,” where the children will pick out a present and receive other gifts. Those who attend also get to make ornaments, play games, get their photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and have a hot lunch.

RFD hosted its first holiday party for local children in 2001 and last year an estimated 100 children attended.

Donations of toys, new or gently used children’s clothing or money for the party can be dropped off to the Reno Fire Department Station 2 at 2500 Sutro Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Source: NSP and RFD