PHOTOS: Fire destroys two vacant homes in north Reno

Fire burned through two homes near 10th and Montello streets Saturday afternoon. Reno Fire Department responded and put out the fire, which spread from one house to the other via overgrown vegetation between the two.

Both homes were boarded up and appeared to be vacant. One house appears to be a total loss. A car parked in one of the driveways was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. See photos from the fire below.