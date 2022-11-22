Taylor resigns from school board, trustees to consider replacements Tuesday

Board of Trustees president Angie Taylor on Monday resigned from her position with the Washoe County School District, the next step toward assuming her seat in the Nevada Legislature. Taylor’s resignation came one day earlier than planned because of potential legal threats.

“While I was originally informed that I could stay in office until the Nevada State Supreme Court canvasses the election results on Nov. 22, 2022, today I learned that waiting until then could potentially create a legal issue and be challenged in court,” Taylor said. “Although I was advised that it isn’t settled law, it doesn’t make sense to risk putting the District in a protracted legal battle.”

This month, Taylor won her race for the legislature’s Assembly District 27. Nevada law allows a person to hold only one elected position at a time.

Taylor served eight years on the Board of Trustees as the District E representative, including four years as board president. District E is in northwest Reno and includes schools from Verdi Elementary in the west to Cannan Elementary in the east and north to TMCC High School.

Trustees at their Nov. 8 Election Day meeting voted to adopt a process to replace Taylor, who led in her race throughout the ballot counting process and was expected to win.

The process is similar to how other local elected officials’ vacancies have been filled: a one-week application period followed by a selection of finalists, interviews and then appointment through a selection by the board.

Seven people applied for the District E seat, including local conspiracy theorist Joey Gilbert who lost in the primary election in a bid for the governorship and was present at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Other applicants include City of Reno Code Enforcement Director Alex Woodley, educator and librarian Kellie Crosby-Sturtz, administrator Meghan Beyer, finance and insurance professional Cody Johnson, child safety advocate Adrienne Foster Potter, and 2021 Reed High School graduate John Reyes.

The trustees meeting begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at WCSD’s administrative building at 425 East Ninth Street in Reno.