Nineteen candidates apply for vacant Ward 3 council seat

Nineteen residents of Reno’s Ward 3 neighborhoods have applied to fill the City Council seat left vacant by Oscar Delgado, who resigned in September. The list is a mix of familiar and less known names, slated to be narrowed to several finalists by current council members Oct. 12.

The City Clerk’s office said the application for Adriane Cobb, also known as Adrienne Feemster, was accepted only provisionally while residency is confirmed. Applicants are required to live within the ward they serve for at least 30 days prior to the application deadline.

Other applicants include past candidates for Reno Mayor Chad Dehné and William Mantle, several people who have run for office locally and in other states, and a local advocate, Lily Baran, who has pushed the council for reforms on policing, homelessness and diversity.

The field of candidates also shows a wider range of diversity than the three dozen previously considered to fill the Ward 5 seat vacated by Neoma Jardon in August. A number of the candidates are bilingual, some are small business owners, and many tout their ability to represent people from diverse backgrounds.

Council members voted on Sept. 29 to appoint a replacement for Delgado rather than have a special election, following the same path chosen for the past two council vacancies.

Once council members select finalists, those chosen will participate in two community meet-and-greets: Oct. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Northeast Community Center and Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Neil Road Recreation Center. Both events will be in-person and virtual and offer bilingual services.

Final candidate interviews will take place at the Oct. 26 council meeting, immediately followed by a selection and swearing in.

The 19 candidates are: