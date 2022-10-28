County receives $21.9 million Home Means Nevada grant

The Nevada Division of Housing on Thursday announced the recipients of the first share of Home Means Nevada grants, including Washoe County which will receive nearly $22 million for supportive housing on the Nevada Cares Campus. The grants are part of a pool of funding to address the state’s affordable housing crisis.

For the county, the award brings it to near completion on assembling the budget funds for planned development phases of the Cares Campus. The total construction budget is $78.1 million, with $59 million already identified.

The supportive housing planned for the Cares Campus will include 50 units and is part of the phase four construction.

The state’s initial round of awards totaled $155.7 million, about one-third of the $500 million pot of funding available to improve access to affordable housing in Nevada. The money comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

More than $2.5 billion in requests was submitted to NDH for Home Means Nevada grants. An initial 234 applications were submitted, but that pool was narrowed to 180 once incomplete applications were removed.

“Housing is an immensely complex issue, and a critical priority. By bringing together partners across the Silver State on this shared goal, today, we are funding projects that will change our housing landscape for generations and ensure that home means Nevada to all of our residents,” Go. Steve Sisolak said during Thursday’s announcement. “I am deeply appreciative of all our partners who brought their projects forward and I am grateful to the Nevada Housing Division for all their work to review and allocate this funding. The work is far from over, but this is a moment to recognize and celebrate all we’ve accomplished so far together.”

Other northern Nevada projects funded in the initial distribution include:

Washoe Housing Authority: $5.5 million for a new development to serve low-income families in the Stewart Community who are members of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

The Empowerment Center: $16.3 million for the construction of the 44-unit Marvel Way Apartments Phase II for low-income individuals and households who are on the path of recovery from drug/alcohol addiction.

Reno Housing Authority: $1.5 million for “Dick Scott Manor 1” development.

Lincoln Ave Capital: $10.6 million for “Pinyon Apartments” development.

Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board: $7 Million for “Trembling Leaves” Project.

Volunteers of America: $2.3 million for “4th and Sutro Streets Hwy” Project

Reno Housing Authority: $12 million for “Silverada Manor” Project.