Yumi Kurosawa Trio (sponsored)

Beautiful, original Japanese koto + wonderful collaboration with tabla and violin = Yumi Kurosawa Trio. In Reno on Thurs, Oct 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Nightingale Concert Hall

More information and tickets are available here ($16 to $36): https://www.unr.edu/pas/tickets/yumi-kurosawa-trio

With world-renowned koto player and composer Yumi Kurosawa at its heart, this ensemble creates different colors of sound by melding seemingly disparate ancient and Modern Era instruments.

Joining Kurosawa for this trio are violinist Naho Parrini and tabla player and percussionist Eric Phinney.

The three will play a selection of Kurosawa’s exhilarating new pieces and reinterpret some favorites among her existing works. They’ll turn her solo compositions into dynamic, multifaceted performances that encompass a broad range of expression and dimension.

Kurosawa is one of the most exciting maestros of Japan’s national and most popular instrument, the koto, which dates back to the 8th century. Based in New York, she effortlessly brings this more than a thousand-year-old musical legacy into present day.

Further, Kurosawa is expanding the boundaries of the traditional Japanese music genre by incorporating outside

musical and cultural influences in her compositions and performances.

Thurs., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Nightingale Concert Hall

Tickets: https://www.unr.edu/pas/tickets/yumi-kurosawa-trio

To watch videos of previous performances and get more information about tickets, visit:

https://performingartsseries.com/Yumi-Kurosawa-Enchantmentica.html

