Sweet rides: Latino Research Center hosts ‘El Grito’ lowrider cruise (photos)

Photos by Cesar Lopez

Lowriders cruised through downtown Reno and up to the University of Nevada, Reno campus Saturday during “El Grito of the University,” a celebration of Latino and Hispanic culture. The event was hosted by the university’s Latino Research Center.

Event organizers said lowriders are considered artistic masterpieces tying together cultural identity, family and religion.

“Visually, the cars display vibrant colors, patterns and symbols; unlike other cars, they are designed to be slow-moving works of art, emblematic of Hispanic patriotism,” organizers said. “As Hispanic soldiers returned from WWII, they took their military service funds and invested in cars that captured their history, family, patriotism and love of community.”

“El Grito” is known as a battle cry. It was chosen as the name of the event because it ties in both with Nevada as the Battle Born state and with the University’s “Law of the Jungle” poem. The pairing is meant to reflect a coming together of the community and the university.

In addition to lowriders, the event featured custom bikes, dance and music performances, spoken word, and exhibit tables.

Check out photos from this year’s event: