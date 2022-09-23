Reno council member Oscar Delgado resigns

Ward 3 Councilmember Oscar Delgado today resigned from the Reno City Council. He is the second member this year to resign from the elected board.

He served for 10 years.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime representing the residents of Ward 3 on the Council, and I will sincerely miss working on their behalf,” he said.

He said the reason for his resignation is because he is CEO of the Community Health Alliance.

“It’s no longer possible for me to be a dad, serve as CEO, and also represent Ward 3,” he said in a statement to the news media. “I know I can continue to positively impact our region by ensuring everyone has access to quality healthcare.”

Neoma Jardon also resigned from her seat this year.

The city council chose to hand-pick a replacement versus holding an election, a decision considered controversial because many in the community wanted to vote for a replacement.

Council members said holding an election for Jardon’s replacement would take too long and would be expensive.