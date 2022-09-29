City Plaza to close for maintenance

Reno’s City Plaza at First and Virginia Streets will be closed for six weeks starting Sept. 29 according to a statement from the city. The closure is to complete maintenance on the park following recent vandalism.

“Unfortunately, approximately 100 of the 500 plants installed in the spring were vandalized,” Jaime Schroeder, the city’s parks director, said. “This work will take some time, as we still need to maintain all of our city parks. We are committed to keeping all of our parks vibrant and beautiful.”

Work will be completed midday and in the afternoons once routine maintenance on other city parks has been completed.

Projects at the site include replacement of some decomposed granite walking paths, irrigation repairs and replanting of vegetation. Part of the closure time is to allow the plants time to establish their roots in the soil.

The skateboard elements that were added to the plaza this past spring have been reloaded to the Mira Loma and Idlewild skate parks.

Source: City of Reno