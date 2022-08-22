Three dozen apply to fill vacant council seat

Thirty-six candidates applied to fill the vacant Ward 5 seat on Reno City Council. Council members will meet this Thursday to review the selection process and narrow the field.

The list of people who applied for the council seat is a mix of people with non-profit, government and professional work and volunteer roles, many with experience participating in Ward 5’s neighborhood advisory board or other city boards and committees.

Nearly all said their goal was to make a difference in the community. Most also said that if selected for the seat, they’d run in the 2024 election to keep it.

The Ward 5 seat was left vacant by former council member Neoma Jardon, who left the council earlier this month to lead the Downtown Reno Partnership.

Council members on Aug. 12 voted to replace Jardon through an appointment process rather than a special election, which could leave Ward 5 without representation for at least seven months. The appointment process must be completed within 30 days.

City staff is recommending council members select up to three finalists to participate in two community meetings Aug. 30-31 and an interview on Sept. 7. The final selection would be made immediately after the interviews.

The 36 candidates are:

Frederic D.Baier III, Brian Bishop-Parise, Doni Sue Blackburn, Zelalem Bogale, Robert C. Bonnet, Sheena Britschgi, Michael Allen Brooks, James Cooper, Jackeline Duron, Conrad Frederickson, Joy Friesen, Mark A. Funkhouser, Guy Gibney, Sonya Giroux, Alexander Goff, Kurt E. Gottschalk, Scott Groach, Clinton Hohenstein, Elliot Malin, Stan Marks, Robert “Nick” Martin, Thomas P. Petersen, Sheila Peuchaud, James M. Pilzner, F. Michael Reese, Albert Rogers, Elton G. Rossi, Joel A. Santos, Darcie Smith, Patrick Smith, Kathleen Taylor, Tara C. Webster, Lance C. White, Earstin E. Whitten, Lee Wilhelm and Jacob Williams.

City Council meets Thursday, Aug. 25 at 12 noon to continue the selection process. The meeting can be accessed by Zoom here.