This Is Reno sues city, RPD over public records access, again

This Is Reno on Friday filed a public records lawsuit against the city of Reno and Reno Police Department. It’s the second time in a year and a half the online news source sued over public records access.

“The petition speaks for itself,” Bob Conrad, publisher and editor, said. “It is bizarre we have to litigate similar issues as last year, but here we are again.

“It’s even more strange the city puts requesters of public records in impossible positions to get access to records that, by law, should be open and accessible. In addition, city officials make citizens suffer endless delays for records, in addition to a number of practices we are hopeful a judge will mandate they correct.”

This Is Reno partially prevailed in its previous case against RPD earlier this year, after a judge determined police repeatedly failed to comply with the law, but lost on two points: redactions to body cam video footage and the refusal of police to release documents in the Dennis Carry case.

Those two points are being appealed in the Nevada Supreme Court.

Read the latest lawsuit below