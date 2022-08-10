Home > News > Crime News > This Is Reno sues city, RPD over public records access, again
Crime News

This Is Reno sues city, RPD over public records access, again

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Reno Police Department building on Second Street.

This Is Reno on Friday filed a public records lawsuit against the city of Reno and Reno Police Department. It’s the second time in a year and a half the online news source sued over public records access.

“The petition speaks for itself,” Bob Conrad, publisher and editor, said. “It is bizarre we have to litigate similar issues as last year, but here we are again.

“It’s even more strange the city puts requesters of public records in impossible positions to get access to records that, by law, should be open and accessible. In addition, city officials make citizens suffer endless delays for records, in addition to a number of practices we are hopeful a judge will mandate they correct.”

This Is Reno partially prevailed in its previous case against RPD earlier this year, after a judge determined police repeatedly failed to comply with the law, but lost on two points: redactions to body cam video footage and the refusal of police to release documents in the Dennis Carry case.

Those two points are being appealed in the Nevada Supreme Court.

Read the latest lawsuit below

Related Stories

La ciudad de Reno elimina décadas de registros públicos de...

City committee recommends charter changes to increase equity, diversity at...

City of Reno removes decades of public meeting records from...

Concejo Municipal aprueba 542 nuevas unidades de vivienda asequible

PODCAST: Federal lands transfer on hold, the downtown bike track...

Council approves first phase of Moana Springs pool construction