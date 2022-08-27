Schools superintendent schedules first community town hall

The first of a planned series of Town Hall meetings with Washoe County School District’s Superintendent Susan Enfield is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Reno High School.

The town hall is a chance for community members – including students and their families – to share their thoughts on the district and ask questions.

Enfield said the town halls are part of the first phase of her entry plan as she familiarizes herself with the district. She said she’s focused on “listening, learning and building relationships,” which will continue intensively through October.

Although phase one of her plan ends in October, Enfield said she’ll continue to schedule town halls throughout the school year to provide “an opportunity for consistent and meaningful communication between the district and the community.”

Spanish interpretation will be available at each of the scheduled town hall meetings.

Tuesday’s event is from 5:30 to 6:40 p.m. at the Reno High School Theatre at 395 Booth Street.