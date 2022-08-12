Free green waste disposal offered by fire department

There are two weekends left for Reno homeowners to dispose of green waste and yard vegetation at free dumpster locations provided by Reno Fire Department.

The dumpsters are available Aug. 13 and14 at Station 11, 7105 Mae Anne Avenue, and Aug. 20 to 21 at Station 3 on 580 West Moana Lane.

The free green waste disposal dumpsters are part of a wildland fire fuels reduction program launched this year to help homeowners create defensible space around their properties.

Excess and dry vegetation has been blamed in part for the rapid expansion of the 2020 Pinehaven Fire in west Reno, which destroyed a handful of homes.

Only green waste, such as dead vegetation and overgrowth, can be placed in the dumpsters. They will be available to the public for drop off until they’re full.

Homeowners living in certain neighborhoods at the wildland-urban interface – where neighborhoods meet natural open space along the edges of the region – have until Sept. 5 to reserve a dumpster just for their neighborhood.

The dumpsters require a monitor to make sure only green waste is put in and that the lid is closed and secured once the dumpster is full. Thirty-yard dumpsters are dropped off Thursdays and picked up Mondays.

To check for dumpster availability call (775) 334-2300.

For more information on creating defensible space visit livingwithfire.org.