Food Bank’s Kids Café schedule to change July 11

Kids Café distributions by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada will shift starting July 11 for more than 25 of the program’s sites. The change eliminates daily meals and replaces them with twice per week 3-day meal boxes.

The new grab-and-go format is the result of waivers from the USDA and Nevada Department of Agriculture allowing distributed meals to be eaten off site. Previously, the daily distributions were required because meals had to be eaten on site at the Kids Café locations.

FBNN officials said the flexibility to grab meals and go allows more families to access the program.

A handful of Kids Café sites will still offer daily meals.

Kids Café provides free meals to children and youth in the community when school is not in session. Pick up locations are throughout Reno and Sparks with additional sites in Fernley and Schurz.

For a map of Kids Café locations and information on distribution dates and times visit https://fbnn.org/gethelp/kidscafe/kidscafemap/.

Source: FBNN