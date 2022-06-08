UNR offers history camp for high school juniors and seniors

Local high school juniors and seniors this summer can learn about history in a weeklong camp offered by the University of Nevada, Reno’s Shared History Program. The History Matters camp is July 18-22 and free to attend, but students must apply by July 15.

Camp organizers said participants will “learn how to interpret the past, influence the present and shape the future” through activities that center on conversation and collaboration. Participants will be learning and interacting with peers, historians, artists, activists and other academic specialists during the week.

“Students will be encouraged to think about their own roles as historical actors and voices of their communities,” organizers said.

UNR’s history department partnered with community radio station KWNK to add a multi-media aspect to the camp. Students will create and record podcasts on historical topics they find influential in their lives.

More details on the camp and the program application are at https://www.unr.edu/history/shared-history/history-matters.

Source: UNR