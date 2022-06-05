PODCAST: “There’s nothing to keep teachers in the classroom”

Public education is facing a protracted crisis. From lack of funding and bureaucracy to politicized attacks on teachers and staff, Washoe County, much like the rest of the country, is also no stranger to public education controversy.

For this show, I spoke with Calen Evans. A ten-year teacher, he is now the president elect of the Washoe Education Association. That’s the group that represents more than 3,500 teachers in the county.

Evans said he hopes to take the association in a more active direction under his tenure. In this show we talk about what he hopes to accomplish, the union’s endorsements for school board candidates and challenges facing the school district.

We also talk about the future of public education in Washoe County.

This show is sponsored by Truckee Meadows Water Authority reminding you to water on your address’s designated watering days in order to conserve water. Visit smartaboutwater.com for details.

Subscribe and listen here: https://thisisreno.buzzsprout.com