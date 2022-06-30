Photos: Protests continue at courthouse after Roe v. Wade overturned

Photos by Eric Marks and Ty O’Neil

Protesters continue to gather outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Reno. Last night, for the fifth consecutive night, they gathered to show their support for a woman’s right to choose and to express their outrage against the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The crowd, which ranged in age from about 15 to 70 were met with support and opposition. One woman Monday night in a Jeep passed by demonstrators several times yelling “baby killers.”

The protest, organized by a local activist who identified herself to This Is Reno only as “Cecilia,” said she came out on Saturday night initially because she missed Friday’s protest and decided to create a Facebook event on the Women’s March page.

“I made the first event there, then I made a Facebook group called ‘Reno Protests’ and I just told everybody ‘if you keep coming out, I’ll keep coming out,’” she said.

Protests are expected to continue through the week.