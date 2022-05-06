PODCAST: City of Reno cracks down on trivia games at local bars

Local business DJ Trivia has for nearly a decade been hosting games at local bars. But the City of Reno recently decided those games qualify as live entertainment.

As a result, a handful of bars have been forced to quit hosting the games – or get an expensive cabaret license.

In this episode we hear from two of the business owners impacted by the city’s recent crackdown on trivia games.

Also: The recent leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft ruling could overturn the longstanding Roe v. Wade decision that gave women the right to choose to have an abortion.

The potential change to Roe v. Wade drew swift rebuke in Reno as dozens gathered at the federal courthouse to express their outrage. We chat with the ACLU’s Holly Welborn and Lilith Baran to talk about what the potential overhaul will mean for Nevadans

Speaking of the ACLU, the civil liberties organization recently sued the state of Nevada for continuing to list cannabis as a schedule 1 controlled substance. That listing by Nevada’s board of pharmacy, according to the ACLU, violates the Nevada Constitution in part because the state has legalized cannabis for recreational and medicinal use.

Sadmira Ramic with the ACLU explains the reason for the lawsuit.