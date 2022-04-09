Reno Fire seeks arson suspect

Investigators with the Reno Fire Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent arson incident at Midtown Beauty Bar.

A fire was set Tuesday at 12:28 p.m. in a hallway above the salon at 818 S. Virginia Street. RFD officials said a person at the salon was able to put out the fire before it spread.

Investigators released a photo of a person caught on video during a separate vandalism incident at the same location.

People who can identify the individual or have information about the fire are asked to call RFD at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Images: Reno Fire Department

Source: Reno Fire Department