Knuth out at Wolf Pack athletics

By ThisIsReno
Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Nevada's 79-78 loss in the season finale vs San Diego State on March 5, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)

University of Nevada, Reno is going in a “different direction” with intercollegiate athletics program according to a statement released Wednesday. That leaves Athletic Director Doug Knuth on the sideline.

UNR President Brian Sandoval announced Knuth’s departure but didn’t provide any specifics as to what other changes would be made in Nevada’s sports programs.

“I wish to thank Doug Knuth for the many positive steps he made as our athletic director for the past 10 years,” Sandoval said. “Wolf Pack athletics is embraced by our community. Doug’s leadership was instrumental in achieving many program milestones.”

Bill Johnson, UNR’s vice president for advancement, will step in as interim athletic director until a new leader is found. A national search for the new athletic director is underway.

Source: UNR

