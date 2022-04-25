Five events to check out: Brews, brats, punks and pedicabs

We love the creativity behind the special tours put together by Pineapple Pedicabs. There’s still time to check out their Brunch Day Out tour with two brunch stops, a mural and history pedicab tour and a stop for ice cream and a pedal through the park. All we can say is, it sounds whimsical.

For more whimsical, or less, there is a wide selection of events to check out on This Is Reno’s event calendar. Every week it seems like there’s more and more to do around town, which is pretty darn exciting. Here are five things to check out this week:

If you’re looking for a less whimsical, more rebellious tour, check out Pineapple Pedicab’s Punk Rock Power Hour tour that coincides with the Punk Rock Flea Market. The long-running Reno Jazz Festival – now in its 60th year – has three full days of jazz in venues across the University of Nevada, Reno campus. The event includes headliner performances, educational clinics and workshops and other performances. Details here. There’s a second festival happening this week: the Northern Nevada Science and Technology Festival. This is a week-long free event that includes a series of family-friendly activities hosted by organizations including Desert Research Institute, The Discovery and Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Get the full schedule of events here. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Discover Science Lecture series features a vaccine all-star this month. Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is one of the leading developers of the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and will speak about the race to develop the vaccine and her fight against vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. Details here. Sierra Nevada Ballet’s Brew, Brats & Ballet event is an unlikely pairing. The ballet’s dancers perform new choreographed works and attendees snack on bratwurst and sip microbrews. It’s unique, but it sounds like it works.

