Bird scooters hit Reno’s streets (photos)

Photos by Ty O’Neil

A little more than a week after Reno City Council members approved a contract with e-scooter company Bird the company has launched a portion of its fleet on city streets.

City and Bird officials on Thursday had a ribbon-cutting at City Plaza for the new service.

Bird plans to launch 250 e-scooters this month, with its full fleet of 1,000 in place by the end of June. Designated parking spaces for the devices are in place in downtown and Midtown, with more planned in the coming months.

The city also added a e-scooter page to its website that includes rules for riding scooters in town along with details on special pricing programs. More information is here.

Grass no more at City Plaza

For those who haven’t been downtown in recent months, City Plaza has also gotten a makeover.

The grass areas on the north and west edges of the gathering place have been removed and replaced with less water-intensive landscaping. The new design includes decomposed granite pathways, several new trees and small shrubs with mulch.